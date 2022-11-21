Fire Pump Controllers Market Revenue to Cross $289.32 Million, Globally, by 2028 – Global Report by The Insight Partners

Growing Technological Advancement and Rising Adoption of Fire Safety Systems to Provide Opportunities for Fire Pump Controllers Market Growth During 2022–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners’ Latest Publication “Fire Pump Controllers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Electric Fire Pump Controller and Diesel Fire Pump Controller) and End-User (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential)”, The fire pump controllers market size is expected to grow from US$ 201.60 million in 2022 to US$ 289.32 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2028.

The growing demand for fire pump controllers market has compelled the players to boost their investment in developing new and innovative product offerings. A few of the major product developments are mentioned below:

In August 2021, Armstrong Fluid Technology unveiled its design envelope fire pump unit and a fire pump manager, a new connected service to track pump performance. The new design envelope fire pump is the first self-regulating variable-speed fire pump that meets NFPA-20 (2019 Edition), Section 4.8 standards. Also, it is reliable and safe, supported by real-time and historical test and performance data.

In January 2020, Metron released its new FD5 Series, a microprocessor-based fire pump controller with a touchscreen display. It is compact and lightweight, making it ideal for commercial use. Also, it meets NFPA20, UL218, and FM 1321/1332 standards for diesel engine fire pump controllers.

In December 2019, Tornatech announced the upgrade of its fire pump controllers. From January 2020, all Tornatech Model GPL and GPL+GLU controllers have been manufactured and equipped with various features such as an externally operable circuit breaker, a continuous rating of 115% of fuzzy logic controller (FLC), non-thermal type, and a quick trip of 20 times the FLC. Also, it has locked rotor protection and runs a test solenoid valve.

Report Scope:

Market Size Value in - US$ 201.60 Million in 2022

Market Size Value by - US$ 289.32 Million by 2028

Growth rate - CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2028

Forecast Period - 2022-2028

Base Year - 2022

No. of Pages - 145

No. of Tables - 62

No. of Charts & Figures - 78

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Type, and End-User

Regional scope - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope - US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Fire Pump Controllers Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ComAp AS, Eaton Corp Plc, and Hubbell Inc are among the key players profiled in the fire pump controllers market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The fire pump controllers market report provides detailed market insights, which will help the key players strategize the growth in the coming years.

Some of the initiatives taken by the key market players are mentioned below.

In January 2020, NAFFCO FZCO participated in INTERSEC 2020 event held in Dubai to showcase NAFFCO's innovative technologies in fire safety.

In May 2021, Pentair acquired the assets of Ken's Beverage, Inc. (KBI), a leading provider of smart, sustainable solutions, equipment and services to commercial customers, for approximately US$ 80 million in cash. This will help the company to expand its product and distribution network in the commercial sector.

Fire Pump Controllers Market: Type Overview

Based on type, the global fire pump controllers market is segmented into electric fire pump controller and diesel fire pump controller. The electric fire pump controller segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global market over the forecast period. Many office buildings and condominiums are often equipped with electric fire pumps controllers. Also, additional electric fire pump controllers are sometimes installed above the ground or basement level to increase water pressure. In addition, electric fire pump controllers require less maintenance which further rises their demand. Electric fire pump controllers are present within a building. The major companies providing electric fire pump controllers include Eaton, ComAp, Grundfos Holding A/S, and NAFFCO.

