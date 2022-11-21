Submit Release
STEALTHGAS INC. Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months 2022 Financial and Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEALTHGAS INC. (NASDAQ: GASS), a ship-owning company serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS1

  • Entered into a number of medium to long term charters increasing forward coverage. About 40% of fleet days are secured on period charters for 2023, with total fleet employment days for all subsequent periods generating approximately $90 million (excl. JV vessels) in contracted revenues ($100 million incl. JV vessels).
     
  • Profitable quarter with $6.7 million in net income. Decrease in revenues at $34.9 million with 34 vessels at the end of Q3 22’ compared to 41 vessels for the same quarter of last year. Also decreases in operating expenses and depreciation.
     
  • Decrease in revenues by $4.2 million (or 3.7%) for the 9M 22’ compared to the 9M 21’, counterbalanced by a decrease of $15.4 million (or 16.6%) in voyage expenses, operating expenses and depreciation in aggregate for the 9M 22’compared to 9M 21’.
     
  • Net Income of $26.6 million for 9M 22’ corresponding to an EPS of $0.70 compared to Net Income of $3.6 million and an EPS of $0.10 for 9M 21’, an increase of 600% in EPS
     
  • Total cash, including restricted cash, of $85.6 million as of September 30, 2022 compared to $45.7 million as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 87%.

_____________
1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP set forth later in this release.

Third Quarter 2022 Results:

  • Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $34.9 million compared to revenues of $37.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 while the fleet over the corresponding periods was reduced from 41 vessels at the end of Q3 2021 to 34 vessels at the end of Q3 2022. The vessels remaining in the fleet earned higher revenues compared to the same period in the prior year due to better market conditions.
  • Voyage expenses and vessels’ operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were $6.8 million and $14.1 million, respectively, compared to $4.5 million and $15.5 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The $2.3 million increase in voyage expenses is attributed to the higher number of vessels in the spot market and particularly from increases in bunker expenses due to the rise in oil prices. The $1.4 million decrease in vessels’ operating expenses compared to the same period of 2021 is due to fewer vessels in the fleet.
  • Drydocking costs for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, were $1.8 million and $1.8 million, respectively. Drydocking expenses during the third quarter of 2022 relate to the drydocking of four vessels similar to the same period of last year.
  • Depreciation for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was $6.9 million and $9.4 million, respectively, as the number of our vessels declined following the spin-off of four tanker vessels.
  • Interest and finance costs for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, were $3.5 million and $3.4 million, respectively. The $0.1 million increase from the same period of last year is due to the increase in interest rates despite a reduction in the debt outstanding during the period.
  • Equity earnings in joint ventures for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was a gain of $6.1 million and $1.3 million, respectively. The $4.8 million increase from the same period of last year is mainly due to the gain from a sale of a vessel that was recorded in one of the joint ventures.
  • As a result of the above, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $6.7 million, compared to net income of $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The weighted average number of shares outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was 37.9 million and 37.9 million, respectively.
  • Earnings per share, basic and diluted, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $0.18 compared to earnings per share of $0.03 for the same period of last year.
  • Adjusted net income was $6.1 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $0.16 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to Adjusted net income of $1.8 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $0.05 for the same period of last year.
  • EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $16.9 million. An average of 34.0 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 41.8 vessels for the same period of 2021.

Nine Months 2022 Results:

  • Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, amounted to $110.0 million, a decrease of $4.2 million, or 3.7%, compared to revenues of $114.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to reduction in the fleet size.
  • Voyage expenses and vessels’ operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $15.6 million and $40.3 million, respectively, compared to $17.4 million and $46.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The $1.8 million decrease in voyage expenses was mainly due to the 38% (or 979 days) decrease of spot days. The $6.1 million decrease in vessels’ operating expenses is primarily due to the reduction in fleet size.
  • Drydocking costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 were $2.3 million and $4.4 million, respectively. The costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 mainly related to the drydocking of five vessels while the costs for the same period of last year related to the drydocking of six vessels.
  • Depreciation for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $21.0 million, a $7.5 million decrease from $28.5 million for the same period of last year, due to the decrease in the average number of our vessels.
  • Impairment loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $0.5 million relating to one vessel, for which the Company had entered into an agreement to sell and subsequently delivered to its new owner. Impairment loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $3.1 million relating to three vessels, one older vessel plus two vessels for which the Company had entered into separate agreements to sell to third parties.
  • Loss on sale of vessels for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $0.4 million, which was primarily due to the sale of one of the Company’s vessels.
  • Interest and finance costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 were $8.7 million and $9.5 million, respectively. The $0.8 million decrease from the same period of last year, is mostly due to the decrease of our indebtedness.
  • Equity earnings in joint ventures for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was a gain of $9.7 million and a gain of $6.6 million, respectively. The $3.1 million increase from the same period of last year is primarily due to a gain on sale of one of the Medium Gas carriers owned by one of our joint ventures and the improved profitability resulting from the operation of both of our joint ventures.
  • As a result of the above, the Company reported a net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 of $26.6 million, compared to a net income of $3.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The weighted average number of shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 2021 was 37.9 million and 37.9 million, respectively. Earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $0.70 compared to earnings per share of $0.10 for the same period of last year.
  • Adjusted net income was $26.1 million, or $0.69 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to adjusted net income of $7.2 million, or $0.19 per share, for the same period of last year.
  • EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $55.8 million. An average of 35.0 vessels were owned by the Company during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , compared to 41.8 vessels for the same period of 2021.
  • As of September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $72.7 million and total debt net of deferred finance charges amounted to $284.6 million.

Fleet Update Since Previous Announcement

The Company announced the conclusion of the following chartering arrangements:  

  • A three years time charter for its 2014 built LPG carrier Eco Corsair, until Feb 2026.

  • A twelve months time charter extension for its 2011 built LPG carrier Gas Myth, until Jan 2024.

  • A twelve months time charter extension for its 2012 built LPG carrier Gas Husky, until Dec 2023.

  • A twelve months time charter extension for its 2015 built LPG carrier Eco Galaxy, until Dec 2023.

  • A twelve months time charter for its 2012 built LPG carrier Gas Esco, until Nov 2023.

  • A twelve months time charter for its 2021 built LPG carrier Eco Blizzard, until Oct 2023.

  • A twelve months time charter for its 2014 built LPG carrier Eco Chios, until Oct 2023 with a charterer’s option to extend a further twelve months.

  • A twelve months time charter for its 2014 built LPG carrier Eco Invictus, until Nov 2023 with a charterer’s option to extend a further twelve months.

  • A six months time charter for its 2016 built LPG carrier Eco Nical, until Apr 2023 with a charterer’s option to extend a further six months.

  • A six months time charter for its 2020 built LPG carrier Eco Alice, until Mar 2023 with a charterer’s option to extend a further six months.

  • A three months time charter for its 1997 built LPG carrier the Gas Galaxy, until Jan 2023.

With these charters, the Company has total contracted revenues of approximately $90 million.

For the remainder of the year 2022, the Company has about 78% of fleet days secured under period contracts, while 40% of fleet days are secured under period contracts for 2023.

Board Chairman Michael Jolliffe Commented

Today we are pleased to announce yet another profitable quarter. For 2022 StealthGas has reported consecutive quarterly profits bringing the total net income year to date to $26.6 million or $0.70 per share. Looking more closely at the third quarter, the shipping market did experience a summer lull and activity was somewhat reduced, as a result there were more vessels on the spot market with reduced earnings. As the winter months closed in activity picked up and charterers started seeking forward coverage, taking advantage of the favourable conditions we recently entered into a substantial number of medium-term charters at healthy rates.

We believe that the fundamentals of our sector continue to be positive and demand for LPG will continue to grow, albeit in an environment of economic and geopolitical uncertainty and regulatory changes. StealthGas remains focused on utilising its ample liquidity to renew and grow the fleet for the benefit of its shareholders and its customers.

Conference Call details:

On November 21, 2022 at 11:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company’s operations and outlook.

Conference call participants should pre-register using the below link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

Online Registration:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf757cd4a8b8941b68d768eb93b19b4dd

Slides and audio webcast:
There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the STEALTHGAS INC. website (www.stealthgas.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About STEALTHGAS INC.

StealthGas Inc. is a ship-owning company serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry. StealthGas Inc. has a fleet of 40 LPG carriers, including six Joint Venture vessels in the water, and three 40,000 cbm newbuilding Medium Gas Carriers (one owned through Joint Venture) to be delivered by the end of 2023. These LPG vessels have a total capacity of 465,510 cubic meters (cbm). StealthGas Inc.’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and trade under the symbol “GASS.”

Visit our website at www.stealthgas.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, or impact or duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although STEALTHGAS INC. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, STEALTHGAS INC. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts throughout the world to contain its spread, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, shipyard performance, changes in STEALTHGAS INC’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by STEALTHGAS INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fleet List        
For information on our fleet and further information:
Visit our website at www.stealthgas.com

Fleet Data:
The following key indicators highlight the Company’s operating performance during the periods ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2022 .

FLEET DATA Q3 2021 Q3 2022 9M 2021 9M 2022
Average number of vessels (1) 41.83   34.00   41.81   35.01  
Period end number of owned vessels in fleet 41   34   41   34  
Total calendar days for fleet (2) 3,848   3,128   11,415   9,559  
Total voyage days for fleet (3) 3,747   3,028   11,192   9,420  
Fleet utilization (4) 97.4 % 96.8 % 98.0 % 98.5 %
Total charter days for fleet (5) 3,203   2,185   8,607   7,814  
Total spot market days for fleet (6) 544   843   2,585   1,606  
Fleet operational utilization (7) 94.1 % 87.9 % 94.5 % 92.5 %

1) Average number of vessels is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.
2) Total calendar days for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.
3) Total voyage days for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.
4) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days, and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.
5) Total charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.
6) Total spot market charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.
7) Fleet operational utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue, and is determined by dividing voyage days excluding commercially idle days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS:

Adjusted net income represents net income before loss/gain on derivatives excluding swap interest paid/received, impairment loss, net gain/loss on sale of vessels and share based compensation. EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income, depreciation, impairment loss, net gain/loss on sale of vessels, share based compensation and loss/gain on derivatives.

Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of shares. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in the shipping or other industries. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are included herein because they are a basis, upon which we and our investors assess our financial performance. They allow us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provide investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance.

(Expressed in United States Dollars,
except number of shares) 		Third Quarter Ended
September 30th,
 		  Nine Months Period Ended
September 30th,
  2021
   2022     2021
   2022
Net Income - Adjusted Net Income                      
Net income 1,227,081     6,733,657     3,609,145     26,552,524  
Less gain on derivatives (11,471 )   (713,507 )   (17,788 )   (1,779,309 )
Less swap interest paid --     (8,844 )   (141,446 )   (90,425 )
Plus loss on sale of vessels, net 304,210     --     304,210     408,637  
Plus impairment loss --     --     3,096,391     529,532  
Plus share based compensation 280,284     85,529     354,202     525,260  
Adjusted Net Income 1,800,104     6,096,835     7,204,714     26,146,219  
                       
Net income – EBITDA                      
Net income 1,227,081     6,733,657     3,609,145     26,552,524  
Plus interest and finance costs 3,411,631     3,549,687     9,528,134     8,668,720  
Less interest income (202 )   (306,815 )   (2,979 )   (378,193 )
Plus depreciation 9,357,522     6,929,887     28,487,574     20,982,015  
EBITDA 13,996,032     16,906,416     41,621,874     55,825,066  
                       
Net income - Adjusted EBITDA                      
Net income 1,227,081     6,733,657     3,609,145     26,552,524  
Less gain on derivatives (11,471 )   (713,507 )   (17,788 )   (1,779,309 )
Plus loss on sale of vessels, net 304,210     --     304,210     408,637  
Plus impairment loss --     --     3,096,391     529,532  
Plus share based compensation 280,284     85,529     354,202     525,260  
Plus interest and finance costs 3,411,631     3,549,687     9,528,134     8,668,720  
Less interest income (202 )   (306,815 )   (2,979 )   (378,193 )
Plus depreciation 9,357,522     6,929,887     28,487,574     20,982,015  
Adjusted EBITDA 14,569,055     16,278,438     45,358,889     55,509,186  
                       
EPS - Adjusted EPS                      
Net income 1,227,081     6,733,657     3,609,145     26,552,524  
Adjusted net income 1,800,104     6,096,835     7,204,714     26,146,219  
Weighted average number of shares 37,858,437     37,924,542     37,858,437     37,891,672  
EPS - Basic and Diluted 0.03     0.18     0.10     0.70  
Adjusted EPS 0.05     0.16     0.19     0.69  
                       

StealthGas Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income
(Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares)

      Quarters Ended
September 30,		   Nine Month Periods Ended
September 30,
      2021
   2022
   2021
   2022
                         
Revenues                
  Revenues   37,485,600     34,885,398     114,151,131     110,031,503  
                   
Expenses                
  Voyage expenses   4,060,113     6,342,084     15,993,168     14,295,103  
  Voyage expenses - related party   463,123     431,035     1,418,297     1,354,552  
  Vessels' operating expenses   15,219,195     13,862,097     45,609,845     39,560,293  
  Vessels' operating expenses - related party 287,750     259,500     809,250     774,450  
  Drydocking costs   1,793,763     1,770,727     4,431,944     2,347,352  
  Management fees - related party   1,489,338     1,338,145     4,417,904     3,910,830  
  General and administrative expenses   1,209,098     820,599     3,050,282     2,588,510  
  Depreciation   9,357,522     6,929,887     28,487,574     20,982,015  
  Impairment loss   --     --     3,096,391     529,532  
  Net loss on sale of vessels   304,210     --     304,210     408,637  
Total expenses   34,184,112     31,754,074     107,618,865     86,751,274  
                   
Income from operations   3,301,488     3,131,324     6,532,266     23,280,229  
                   
Other (expenses)/income                
  Interest and finance costs   (3,411,631 )   (3,549,687 )   (9,528,134 )   (8,668,720 )
  Gain on derivatives   11,471     713,507     17,788     1,779,309  
  Interest income 202     306,815     2,979     378,193  
  Foreign exchange (loss)/gain   (12,575 )   38,352     (53,892 )   83,057  
Other expenses, net   (3,412,533 )   (2,491,013 )   (9,561,259 )   (6,428,161 )
                   
(Loss)/Income before equity in earnings of investees (111,045 )   640,311     (3,028,993 )   16,852,068  
Equity earnings in joint ventures   1,338,126     6,093,346     6,638,138     9,700,456  
Net Income   1,227,081     6,733,657     3,609,145     26,552,524  
                   
Earnings per share                
- Basic & Diluted   0.03     0.18     0.10     0.70  
                   
Weighted average number of shares                
-Basic & Diluted   37,858,437     37,924,542     37,858,437     37,891,672  
                         

StealthGas Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Expressed in United States Dollars)

      December 31,   September 30,
      2021
   2022
           
Assets        
Current assets        
  Cash and cash equivalents   31,304,151     72,660,000  
  Receivables from related party   63,767     --  
  Trade and other receivables   2,117,636     3,430,068  
  Other current assets   298,984     437,545  
  Claims receivable   62,652     280,114  
  Inventories   2,772,532     5,558,898  
  Advances and prepayments   637,881     1,269,825  
  Restricted cash   2,198,775     2,335,892  
  Vessel held for sale   12,250,000     --  
Total current assets   51,706,378     85,972,342  
           
Non current assets        
  Advances for vessels acquisitions   --     23,400,000  
  Operating lease right-of-use assets   104,168     41,142  
  Vessels, net   681,337,153     648,500,103  
  Restricted cash   12,197,611     10,574,902  
  Investments in joint ventures   53,323,032     45,470,489  
  Fair value of derivatives   --     3,322,310  
Total non current assets   746,961,964     731,308,946  
Total assets   798,668,342     817,281,288  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
Current liabilities        
  Payable to related parties   1,491,705     3,908,937  
  Trade accounts payable   8,592,124     11,981,701  
  Accrued and other liabilities   3,842,879     5,195,954  
  Operating lease liabilities   104,168     41,142  
  Deferred income   5,666,285     5,040,703  
  Current portion of long-term debt   31,836,619     30,066,431  
  Current portion of long-term debt associated with vessel held for sale 7,173,988     --  
Total current liabilities   58,707,768     56,234,868  
           
Non current liabilities        
  Fair value of derivatives   3,151,880     3,701,938  
  Deferred income 76,949     37,121  
  Long-term debt   261,960,975     254,556,289  
Total non current liabilities   265,189,804     258,295,348  
Total liabilities   323,897,572     314,530,216  
           
Commitments and contingencies   --     --  
           
Stockholders' equity        
  Capital stock 435,274     435,274  
  Treasury stock   (25,373,380 )   (25,373,380 )
  Additional paid-in capital   443,009,334     443,534,594  
  Retained earnings   59,803,487     86,356,011  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,103,945 )   (2,201,427 )
Total stockholders' equity   474,770,770     502,751,072  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   798,668,342     817,281,288  


StealthGas Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in United States Dollars)

    Nine Month Periods Ended September 30,
    2021   2022
Cash flows from operating activities        
  Net income for the period   3,609,145   26,552,524
           
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash        
provided by operating activities:        
  Depreciation   28,487,574   20,982,015
  Amortization of deferred finance charges   914,717   698,877
  Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets   67,386   63,026
  Share based compensation   354,202   525,260
  Change in fair value of derivatives   (159,234)   (1,869,734)
  Equity earnings in joint ventures   (6,638,138)   (9,700,456)
  Dividends received from joint ventures   --   9,486,900
  Impairment loss   3,096,391   529,532
  Loss on sale of vessels   304,210   408,637
           
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
  (Increase)/decrease in        
  Trade and other receivables   (168,447)   (1,312,432)
  Other current assets   178,538   (138,561)
  Claims receivable   57,895   (500,249)
  Inventories   (555,895)   (2,786,366)
  Changes in operating lease liabilities   (67,386)   (63,026)
  Advances and prepayments   (473,605)   (631,944)
  Increase/(decrease) in        
  Balances with related parties   (1,542,564)   3,617,682
  Trade accounts payable   2,364,066   3,449,280
  Accrued liabilities   166,577   1,353,075
  Deferred income   1,544,627   (665,410)
Net cash provided by operating activities   31,540,059   49,998,630
           
Cash flows from investing activities        
  Insurance proceeds   --   282,787
  Proceeds from sale of vessels, net   7,795,790   23,887,379
  Advances for vessels acquisition and improvement of vessels   (24,941,957)   (24,180,217)
  Investment in joint ventures   (3,348,675)   --
  Return of investments from joint ventures   1,530,000   8,066,100
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities   (18,964,842)   8,056,049
           
Cash flows from financing activities        
  Deferred finance charges paid   (1,267,766)   (534,600)
  Advances from joint ventures   --   3,129,801
  Advances to joint ventures   --   (4,266,484)
  Customer deposits paid   (600,000)   --
  Loan repayments   (114,855,610)   (75,913,139)
  Proceeds from long-term debt   108,431,250   59,400,000
Net cash used in financing activities   (8,292,126)   (18,184,422)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   4,283,091   39,870,257
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year   53,040,202   45,700,537
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   57,323,293   85,570,794
Cash breakdown        
  Cash and cash equivalents   43,077,098   72,660,000
  Restricted cash, current   1,441,481   2,335,892
  Restricted cash, non current   12,804,714   10,574,902
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statements of cash flows 57,323,293   85,570,794 

Company Contact:
Konstantinos Sistovaris
STEALTHGAS INC.
00-30-210-6250-001
E-mail: info@stealthgas.com

