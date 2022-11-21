Director Declaration
DIRECTOR DECLARATION
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2), Shell plc (the "Company") confirms that Dick Boer, Non-executive Director of the Company, was appointed to the Board of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY) on November 18, 2022.
November 21, 2022
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
