Medical Mattress Market Size Hit USD 10,236.7 million by 2028 | Exclusive Report By The Insight Partners

Surge in Geriatric Population to Escalate Medical Mattress Market Growth During 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners latest market study on “Medical Mattress Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Foam, Spring, and Others) and End-User (Residential and Commercial),” the medical mattress market is expected to grow from US$ 6470.3 million in 2021 to US$ 10236.7 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key driving factors and prominent market players along with their developments in the medical mattress market.

Medical mattresses, also known as orthopedic mattresses, are hard and firm mattresses, which give the proper support to an individual's body. The medical mattresses include innerspring mattresses and memory foam mattresses. The surge in the aging population bolsters the need for the medical mattress market during the projection period.

Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc.; Blake Medical; Desco Medical; Icare Medical Group; Invacare Corporation; LINET; Medline Industries, Inc.; Narang Medical Limited.; Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd.; and TEKVOR-CARE GMBH are among the well-established players in the medical mattress market. The medical mattress market players are adopting strategies such as product developments, plant expansions, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand from end users. For instance, in 2021, Icare Medical Group launched high-risk static mattresses, with roll-out prevention firm edge support. Each mattress is made with Zerotec waterproof cover and is suitable to use in care facilities and homes.

The world’s population is aging. There is an increase in the number of older persons. Older persons make up a growing share of the population in virtually every country. According to the Population Reference Bureau, the number of Americans ages 65 and older is projected to nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060, and the 65-and-older age group’s share of the total population will rise from 16 percent to 23 percent.

The process of population aging is most advanced in Europe and in Northern America. The populations of other regions are growing older as well. According to the same report, the global population aged 60 years or over numbered 962 million in 2017, more than twice as large as in 1980 when there were 382 million older persons worldwide. The number of older persons is expected to double again by 2050. Thus, an increase in the geriatric population drives the growth of the medical mattress market.

In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global medical mattress market. The key drivers of the medical mattress market in this region are the rising infectious, chronic, and non-communicable diseases, population growth, augmented economic power. Moreover, the rising longevity, urbanization, and poor lifestyles are contributing to a tremendous increase in non-communicable diseases in the region. The most common non-communicable diseases are cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, and chronic respiratory diseases. These factors are anticipated to bolster the medical mattress market in the region during the forecast period.

There is an increasing number of diseases in humans, due to which the demand for medical mattresses is increasing. Medical mattresses most likely help patients with joint fractures, arthritis, muscular problems, or spinal injuries. The person's body will not sink or bulge inside due to the firmness of these mattresses. Pressure ulcers are injuries to the skin and underlying tissue, mainly caused by prolonged pressure on the skin. Hospital beds or medical mattresses prevent and relieve pain from pressure ulcers. Furthermore, the rising incidence of orthopedic conditions is creating demand for orthopedic mattresses. Orthopedic disorders are one of the largest sources of disability globally. Orthopedic conditions are injuries and diseases that affect the musculoskeletal system. Musculoskeletal conditions affect people of all ages and most commonly impact adolescence and older. An orthopedic mattress improves spinal alignment and relieves back and joint pain. The orthopedic mattress is ideal for people who have back pains and aches, osteoporosis, arthritis, and other related conditions. There are various advantages of sleeping on an orthopedic mattress, such as relieving body pains, better sleep, provide and lumbar support. Thus, increasing awareness about the various advantages of these mattresses and the rising incidence of orthopedic conditions are boosting the demand for orthopedic mattresses, driving the global market.

Based on product type, the global medical mattress market is segmented into foam, spring, and others. In 2020, the foam segment accounted for the largest revenue share. A foam mattress is made of several layers of foam. In a foam mattress, different types of foam are used across the surface of the mattress to address the more sensitive parts of the body that are most susceptible to breakdown. A foam mattress that is used in hospitals is of higher density. Such foam mattress is treated with antimicrobial technology. A foam mattress is generally covered with material such as rexine or plastic to ensure waterproofing. The cover material of such a mattress may consist of fire-retardant fabric. Foam mattresses used in hospitals can be plain or come with 2 or 4 sections that provide foldability. A foam mattress has shock-absorbing qualities. A foam mattress is ideal for patients who need to spend long periods in bed.

