Guess Who Showed Up at The Annual ICA Benefit Art Auction in Silicon Valley on November 5th, 2022
Silicon Valley, Fine Art and Real Estate Broker Anna D. Smith provides insights and analysis of The Annual ICA San Jose Benefit Art Auction.SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In reporting on the annual benefit art auction by the Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) in San Jose, California, Silicon Valley, Fine Art and Real Estate Broker Anna D. Smith provides insight and nuances into its 42nd event, after a year hiatus from being conducted live.
The calendar year 2021, had proven to be quite challenging for live indoor events due to the various strains emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic. Smith's own art exhibition and art sale had been greatly impacted by the emergence of the variant Omicron at the end of 2021, and during the beginning of 2022.
At the start of the winter in 2021, Smith brought art to the public in the form of an artist's billboard. "Anna D. Smith’s 'Look Up!' 2 Hope & Beauty Art Exhibition and Art Sale" featured the 2015 work "Colored Girl Warholed" by California prison artist Donald "C-Note" Hooker. It was Smith's second "Look Up!," that had been brought to the world's Tech Capital during the pandemic. The initial billboard art exhibition, "Look Up!" featured the 2017 drawing "Incarceration Nation" by C-Note. "Incarceration Nation" is considered the premier work of art on mass incarceration in the United States. The exhibition led to the creation of A Better San Jose; which led to the November 2nd, 2021, A Better San Jose Peaceful Rally. A Better San Jose consists of local individuals and organizations interested in improving the health and wellbeing of all of San Jose.
Smith, in bringing "'Look Up!' 2 Hope and Beauty" stated, "Art tells us the plain truths about life. And sometimes it just kills me not to see the beautiful things or hear a simple melody, and to know that not all of us are so lucky to have this in our lives. C-Note’s Art reminds us we are all mothers, other mothers, grandmothers, daughters, sisters, aunts, nieces and have beauty and dignity."
C-Note's 2015, "Colored Girl Warholed" was inspired by Andy Warhol's 1962, "Four Marilyns." "Colored Girl Warholed" uses C-Note's 2009, "Colored Girl." Created in the spring of 2015, "Colored Girl Warholed" would see its Andy Warhol counterpart be sold in the fall of 2015 for $36M USD by the auction house Christie.
San Jose's ICA benefit art auction has often been described as, "The most highly anticipated event on the Silicon Valley event calendar," and this year's 42nd live event lived up to the hype. "What I found about this event is to be a beautiful home, welcoming, and Art surrounded me on every wall," states Smith.
Executive Director James G. Leventhal of ICA San Jose noted, “Please know that most purchases directly benefit the artists, with several participating artists choosing the 50% of proceeds to artists option. Through supporting the ICA, together we create a welcoming, shared space for San Joseans, tourists and the entire Bay Area to present art of our times."
Programs and exhibitions at the ICA are made possible thanks to generous support from the City of San Jose's Office of Cultural Affairs; along with significant support from Applied Materials, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts; along with additional support from SVCreates.
