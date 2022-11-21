Strong Technical Services Launches New Content Management Service

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strong Technical Services “(STS”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) (“Ballantyne Strong” or the “Company”), has announced the launch of its new content management service, designed to streamline booth operations for its cinema partners.



The STS content management service offers a dedicated team of content specialists that handle all theatre management system (TMS) operations, including content ingestion and transfers of content such as features, trailers, and advertisements. Additionally, the team monitors show status and equipment operation for each customer.

“STS is well known for our capabilities related to installation, repair, and remote support so it was a natural progression to expand our service model to assist with the real-time, day-to-day booth operations of our theatre partners,” stated Blake Titman, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Strong Technical Services.

“Cinemas are multifaceted operations, which often run more than one screen at a time, while also selling tickets and running concessions. Our innovative content management service streamlines the process associated with playing features and the ancillary entertainment and advertisements, enabling operators to dedicate less resources to booth logistics so that they may focus on enhancing the customers’ onsite experience,” stated Ray Boegner, President of Strong Entertainment at Ballantyne Strong.

About Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and Strong Technical Services, Inc.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. is a diversified holding company with operations and investments across a broad range of industries. The Company’s Strong Entertainment business unit includes STRONG/MDI Screen Systems (www.strongmdi.com), the leading premium screen and projection coatings supplier in the world and Strong Technical Services (www.strong-tech.com), which provides comprehensive managed service offerings with 24/7/365 support nationwide to ensure solution uptime and availability. Ballantyne Strong also holds stakes in GreenFirst Forest Products Inc., Firefly, Inc, and FG Financial Group, Inc.



