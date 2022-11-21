Phunware Appoints Russ Buyse as Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that Russ Buyse has been hired as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, effective December 28, 2022.



“I am thrilled to join Phunware, bringing my experience in mobile software, data, and identity at such an important time in the Company’s trajectory,” said Russ Buyse, Chief Executive Officer of Phunware. “I look forward to working with the phenomenal people at Phunware to maximize shareholder value by scaling industry-leading solutions to reimagine how brands engage their customers.”

Prior to joining Phunware, Russ Buyse spent the past two decades in both product and services companies, from startups to enterprises, leading teams to create innovative solutions. He founded two companies, served as an executive in six others, and was an Entrepreneur in Residence at a venture capital firm. Most recently, Russ served as Chief Operating Officer of GlobaliD, a digital identity platform dedicated to providing consumers with a self-sovereign identity they can use to communicate, transact and create value within any context. In addition to digital identity, Russ has extensive experience in mobile software and data management. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Texas at Austin.

“Phunware is at an inflection point and Russ brings exactly the right background to help us successfully transition from operating as a tech-enabled systems integrator to scaling as a true enterprise integration platform as a service,” said Randall Crowder, Chief Operating Officer of Phunware. “His experience in mobile and data will help us further commercialize our ability to deliver tech-enabled contextual engagement in a mobile-first world and his understanding of digital identity will be invaluable as we look to commercialize a decentralized data economy built on first-party data where consumers manage consent.”

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) , is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) , an award-winning , fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions , data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services , mobile engagement , content management , messaging, advertising , loyalty ( PhunCoin & PhunToken ) and analytics , as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com , https://phunwallet.com , https://phuncoin.com , https://phuntoken.com , and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

Phunware PR & Media Inquiries:

Laura Simpson

JConnelly for Phunware

Email: PhunwarePR@jconnelly.com

(973) 713-8834