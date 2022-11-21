/EIN News/ -- ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 14-Nov-22 13,432 €554.8423 €7,452,641.77 15-Nov-22 16,864 €574.9356 €9,695,713.96 16-Nov-22 20,551 €561.8940 €11,547,483.59 17-Nov-22 - - - 18-Nov-22 2,204 €572.9858 €1,262,860.70

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

