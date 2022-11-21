Submit Release
Arco to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on December 1st, 2022

Arco Platform Limited, or Arco ARCE, today announced it will report third quarter 2022 results for the period ended September 30th, 2022, after the market closes on Thursday, December 1st, 2022.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing +1 (412) 717-9627, +1 (844) 204-8942 or +55 (11) 4090-1621. For enhanced audio connection investors may connect through Web Phone (access code: 7636515#). An audio replay of the call will be available through December 7th, 2022, by dialing +55 (11) 4118-5151 and entering access code 219191#. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.arcoplatform.com/.

About Arco Platform Limited ARCE

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning methodology, proprietary adaptable curriculum, interactive hybrid content, and high-quality pedagogical services allow students to personalize their learning experience while enabling schools to thrive.

