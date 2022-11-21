Family Indoor Entertainment Market - Highest Revenue Generating Segments, Key Trends, and Competitive Scenario

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global family indoor entertainment market size reached USD 24.35 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing disposable income among consumers in developing countries and an increase in the number of family entertainment centers to offer a variety of family entertainment and celebratory activities are among some key factors driving global family indoor entertainment market revenue growth. Increasing number of malls in rapidly expanding urban areas and settings is expected to continue to support deployment and opening of such centers and drive revenue growth of the market to a significant extent going ahead.

Various operators and developers are designing and deploying new-gen entertainment centers to leverage the trend of individuals feeling safer or more protected in smaller gatherings and at private settings owing to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the various restrictions and fears of contracting or spreading the virus. Furthermore, some customers find indoor entertainment and gaming venues more appealing for a variety of reasons, including privacy, protection from the elements such as harsh sunlight, rain, air pollution, dust, etc. For operators as well, this is emerging as a rather more lucrative opportunity than investing and operating larger and more cost-intensive outdoor amusement parks and centers. Additionally, as large outdoor entertainment centers have higher land, labor, and infrastructure expenses, the attractiveness of indoor playgrounds has been gaining rapid traction among entrepreneurs with lower budgets. Operators are constructing indoor family entertainment centers with the marketing objective of promoting family activities, providing F&B services, and offering gaming experiences to stay ahead to the competition.

However, high setup cost of family indoor entertainment centers and increasing ticket costs are some key factors expected to hamper growth of the global family indoor entertainment market to a certain extent over the forecast period.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

Dave & Buster's Inc., Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Legoland Discovery Centre, Smaaash Entertainment Pvt Ltd., Lucky Strike Entertainment, LLC, Scene75 Entertainment Center, CEC Entertainment Inc., Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., and Main Event Entertainment, LP

Competitive Landscape:

The market intelligence report on the Family Indoor Entertainment Industry also includes an extensive investigation of the competitive landscape. It assesses the business and marketing strategies expected to be present in the market through the forecast years. It also includes an investigation of the recent advancements and other factors driving the growth of the overall market to help comprehend the progress of the companies in the coming years.

The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Family Indoor Entertainment industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Family Indoor Entertainment market.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Visitor Demographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Families with Children (0-8)

Families with Children (9-12)

Teenagers (13-19)

Young adults (20-25)

Adults (25+)

Revenue Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Entry Fees & Ticket Sales

Merchandising

Food & Beverages

Advertisement

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Children’s Edutainment Centers (CEDCs)

Children’s Entertainment Centers (CECs)

Adult Entertainment Centers (AECs)

Location-based VR Entertainment Centers (LBECs)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

