Occupational Health Market Size to Hit US$ 5,493.39 Mn by 2028

Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising awareness of personalized medicines are boosting the occupational health market growth.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Occupational health is a branch of medicine that emphasizes on physical and mental health along with wellbeing of employees at the workplace. The ultimate aim of occupational health is to prevent work related illness, stress, injuries to ensure safety at workplace. Certain work environments lead to an exposure to harmful chemicals, and surroundings that may lead to serious disorders like cancers, asthma etc. Occupational medicine implies a systematic approach to help prevent and or manage such disorders.

The occupational health market is projected to reach US$ 5,493.39 million by 2028 from US$ 4,405.13 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth of the market is attributed to the rising number of diseases and disorders associated with occupational health and favorable regulatory environment drives the market growth. However, the lack of skilled professionals and inaccessibility of trade secrets hampers the market growth.

Key players operating in the market have undertaken various organic and inorganic growth strategies. The occupational health market majorly consists of players like Premise Health, Select Medical Corporation (Concentra Inc.), NOHS Medical Center, MBI Industrial Medicine Inc., Holzer Health System, Occucare International, Examinetics, Amgen, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson.

Below is the list of the growth strategies done by the players operating in the occupational health:

In Dec-2021, Premise Health has announced its mission to redefine healthcare, and the company focused on growth in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to serve its growing customer base in the country.

In Dec-2021, MBI has announced the acquisition of Longmont-based Workwell Occupational Medicine, LLC. Earlier, Workwell was used to operate in 7 locations of Colorado, but the outcome of this acquisition enabled MBI to operate 18 clinics throughout Colorado and Arizona

In Nov-2021, Premise Health, an OMERS portfolio company, has announced its partnership with Humana Inc., a parent company of Concentra, to offer high-quality care to its associates at multiple wellness centers.

In Oct-2021, Amgen announced that it has been selected as one of the World's Best Workplaces for 2021 by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work. Amgen ranked eighth among the 25 companies named to the list. Those on the list were selected from 10,000 companies, representing the voices of nearly 20 million employees in more than 100 countries.

In Oct-2021, Concentra has announced the opening of its new medical center in Greenwood, Indiana. The medical center provided an additional care access point for Indiana employees.

In Oct-2021, Examinetics has announced its participation by exhibiting in National Safety Council Congress and Expo. At the NSC Congress & Expo, safety, health, and environmental professionals worldwide met to build networks and create service awareness.

