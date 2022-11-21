Automated External Defibrillator Market is Estimated to Surpass USD 3,462.6 Million By 2030 - Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Automated External Defibrillator Market size was USD 1,675.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period.

NEW YORK, USA, UNITED STATE, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automated external defibrillator market size was USD 1,675.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for high-quality medical treatment, rising use of technologically improved defibrillator devices, and rising prevalence of Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) are some factors expected to increase the demand for the automated external defibrillator, which in turn drives revenue growth of the market. Additionally, the availability of defibrillators at workplaces, schools, grocery shops, shopping malls, and airports and even growing emphasis on their installation in public areas drive market revenue growth.

Leading industry players are putting more focus on public access defibrillators, as well as more global awareness and training campaigns than ever before, which is driving up demand for automated external defibrillators. It is expected that a rise in the production of next-generation external defibrillators, which will improve their efficacy and, safety will create profitable market prospects. Defibrillators work to improve the industry's capacity for recognizing and solving device-related issues. SCA is a condition that poses a threat to life and is the most common cause of death across the globe. Defibrillation administered at the appropriate moment in the early stages of the disease can successfully treat it.

Key Players covered in this report are

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Physio-Control, Inc.

• Nihon Kohden Corporation

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Mediana Co., Ltd.

• Kestra Medical Technologies, Inc.

• BPL Medical Technologies

• Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

• ViVest Medical Technology Co., Ltd

• ZOLL Medical Corporation

By Type Outlook:

• Wearable

• Non-Wearable

By Technology Outlook:

• Semi-Automatic Defibrillator

• Fully Automatic Defibrillator

By End-Use Outlook:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Specialized Cardiovascular Disease Treatment Centers

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Others

Based on Region market is segmented into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

In this report, market development trends and marketing channels in the Automated External Defibrillator industry are analyzed, feasibility of new investment projects is evaluated, and overall conclusions are presented.

This report provides key industry statistics through tables and figures, serving as an invaluable source of information and advice for companies and individuals involved in this sector.

Additionally, this report analyzes development policies and plans, manufacturing processes, and cost structures, as well as import/export consumption figures, supply and demand figures, costs, prices, revenues, and gross margins.

