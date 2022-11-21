Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,248 in the last 365 days.

Rebecca Perez of GOSS Features on the Cover of Exeleon Magazine's Empowering Women Leaders of 2022

Rebecca Perez Exeleon Magazine Cover

Rebecca Perez Empowering Women Exeleon Logo

Rebecca Perez is the Founder and CEO of GOSS Club and the Editor-in-Chief of GOSS Magazine.

Through her various business ventures, Rebecca aims to empower and inspire women to #BeGOSSY.”
— Daryl Yeung
NEW YORK, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate Women Entrepreneurship Day, Exeleon Magazine released its November special issue of the Most Empowering Women Leaders of the Year. The issue features stories of various established and trailblazing women entrepreneurs who are making a statement in their respective industries and market.

Exeleon is a leading business magazine for leaders and entrepreneurs to showcase their story to a wide-ranging audience, comprising C-Level Executives, Business Professionals, and Management Personalities.

Featuring as the Cover of this issue is Rebecca Perez, Founder of GOSS Club and Editor-in-Chief of GOSS Magazine. Rebecca is the author of three best-sellers, a certified private pilot, skydiver, scuba diver, real estate investor, and a community-driven entrepreneur.

Talking about GOSS Club, Rebecca mentions “We have an open monthly membership club that brings together experts across various industries through masterclasses, live courses and networking events to digital courses on emotional intelligence, entrepreneurship and money mindset all around the world.”

Rebecca leads by example, standing with both courage and fear and taking the right action—be it launching a print magazine, when everyone said “print was dead” or investing in real estate when people were scared and selling their assets.

Daryl Yeung, the Editor-in-Chief of Exeleon Magazine, mentions “Through her various business ventures, Rebecca aims to empower and inspire women to #BeGOSSY. Her genuine curiosity for knowledge and empathy towards others, makes her stand out from the crowd. It is indeed fitting to have her as the face of our Empowering Women issue.”

This issue also includes stories of other established women leaders, including Danielle Joworski, Mary Harcourt, Misa Chien, Sharon Brand, Ursula Eyesin, and more.

Read the Full Cover Story of Rebecca Perez.

Check out Exeleon’s Magazine Archive.

About Exeleon Magazine - www.exeleonmagazine.com

Exeleon is a leading Business Magazine that aims to stand out by recognizing new, emerging, and established businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides them with a platform to reach their desired audience and showcase the rawness, misery, victory, and the path they have had to travel to attain excellence.

About GOSS Club - www.gossclub.com

Goss Club Media is the #1 Networking Platform for professionals. The platform’s objective is to inform, educate and motivate. Through its online platform, Goss delivers content directed to entrepreneurs, how-to’s for driven professionals looking for self-improvement or searching for guidance. Moreover, Goss Club hosts networking events, conferences, and webinars with one goal in mind: to make you become successful.

Daryl Yeung
Exeleon Media LLC
+1 302-569-9387
daryl@exeleonmagazine.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Rebecca Perez of GOSS Features on the Cover of Exeleon Magazine's Empowering Women Leaders of 2022

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.