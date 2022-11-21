Rebecca Perez of GOSS Features on the Cover of Exeleon Magazine's Empowering Women Leaders of 2022
Rebecca Perez is the Founder and CEO of GOSS Club and the Editor-in-Chief of GOSS Magazine.
Through her various business ventures, Rebecca aims to empower and inspire women to #BeGOSSY.”NEW YORK, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate Women Entrepreneurship Day, Exeleon Magazine released its November special issue of the Most Empowering Women Leaders of the Year. The issue features stories of various established and trailblazing women entrepreneurs who are making a statement in their respective industries and market.
Exeleon is a leading business magazine for leaders and entrepreneurs to showcase their story to a wide-ranging audience, comprising C-Level Executives, Business Professionals, and Management Personalities.
Featuring as the Cover of this issue is Rebecca Perez, Founder of GOSS Club and Editor-in-Chief of GOSS Magazine. Rebecca is the author of three best-sellers, a certified private pilot, skydiver, scuba diver, real estate investor, and a community-driven entrepreneur.
Talking about GOSS Club, Rebecca mentions “We have an open monthly membership club that brings together experts across various industries through masterclasses, live courses and networking events to digital courses on emotional intelligence, entrepreneurship and money mindset all around the world.”
Rebecca leads by example, standing with both courage and fear and taking the right action—be it launching a print magazine, when everyone said “print was dead” or investing in real estate when people were scared and selling their assets.
Daryl Yeung, the Editor-in-Chief of Exeleon Magazine, mentions “Through her various business ventures, Rebecca aims to empower and inspire women to #BeGOSSY. Her genuine curiosity for knowledge and empathy towards others, makes her stand out from the crowd. It is indeed fitting to have her as the face of our Empowering Women issue.”
This issue also includes stories of other established women leaders, including Danielle Joworski, Mary Harcourt, Misa Chien, Sharon Brand, Ursula Eyesin, and more.
About Exeleon Magazine - www.exeleonmagazine.com
Exeleon is a leading Business Magazine that aims to stand out by recognizing new, emerging, and established businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides them with a platform to reach their desired audience and showcase the rawness, misery, victory, and the path they have had to travel to attain excellence.
About GOSS Club - www.gossclub.com
Goss Club Media is the #1 Networking Platform for professionals. The platform’s objective is to inform, educate and motivate. Through its online platform, Goss delivers content directed to entrepreneurs, how-to’s for driven professionals looking for self-improvement or searching for guidance. Moreover, Goss Club hosts networking events, conferences, and webinars with one goal in mind: to make you become successful.
