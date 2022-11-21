Caustic Soda Market Trend 2030: High Consumption Of Aluminum And Textiles In The APAC Region

Reports And Data

The Increasing Demand From Textile As Well As Pulp And Paper Industries Is Expected To Propel Market Demand During The Forecast Period.

Caustic Soda Market Is Forecast To Reach USD 68.9 Billion By 2030, According To A New Report.” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing demand from textile as well as pulp and paper industries is expected to propel market demand during the forecast period.

The global Caustic Soda Market is forecast to reach USD 68.9 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Caustic soda is a substance used as an ingredient or in the production of dozens of household products such as detergents, body soap, and drain cleaners. Caustic soda is a simple man-made chemical compound and comprises of one oxygen (O), one sodium (Na), and one hydrogen (H) atom, which is why it’s also known as sodium hydroxide, NaOH.

Caustic soda is a solid at room temperature, but since it readily dissolves in water, it is usually sold and transported as a solution of different variety concentrations. When the market product is mixed with water or an acid, the resultant is a strong exothermic reaction where heat is released, and is used as a source of energy to trigger other chemical processes.

In many lye-related chemical reactions, caustic soda gives up its sodium, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms to help form new chemical compounds. In conditions where a corrosive substance is required, like for a drain blockage, caustic soda helps to dissolve the organic materials but will leave the polyvinyl chloride pipes intact. It is also used in the production of ice cream, soft drinks, and food dye. The corrosive and toxic properties of caustic soda disappear in these processes, such as the case with soap above.

Top Leading Players: Dow Chemical Company, Tata Chemicals Limited, FMC Corporation, PPG Industries, Tosoh Corporation, Nirma Limited, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Ineos Group Limited, Formosa Plastics Corporation, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Caustic soda is a common name for NaOH (sodium hydroxide) and is also known as lye. The demand for the type of product is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The membrane cell process has intrinsic ecological advantages over the two older methods, as it does not use mercury or asbestos. It is the most energy-efficient process and is incredibly safe to operate, and it produces a consistently high quality of caustic soda.

Industrial grade caustic soda are not completely pure. It contains impurities and is used in commercial and industrial purposes. It is not suitable to be used in any food products and can be used for many science fair projects.

Caustic soda finds its significant application in the pulp & paper industry. It is used mainly for digesting wood to make wood pulp and also as a bleaching agent to neutralizing bleached pulp and paper. Caustic soda is used for deinking of waste papers.

APAC dominated the market for caustic soda. China leads the consumption demand in caustic soda. Moreover, the country is the largest pulp and paper producing nation as a result of the large forest reserves.

Market Segmentation:

Production Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Membrane Cell

Diaphragm Cell

Others

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Reagent Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion 2019–2030)

Paper and Pulp

Organic Chemical

Inorganic Chemical

Soap and Detergent

Alumina

Water Treatment

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions covered in the global Caustic Soda Flakes Market report:

What is the expected market size of the global Caustic Soda Flakes Market during the forecast period?

What factors are expected to hamper global Caustic Soda Flakes Market growth over the forecast period?

What key factors are expected to drive global revenue growth between 2022 and 2030?

Which application segment is expected to dominate other application segments over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Which leading players are operating in the global Caustic Soda Flakes Market?

