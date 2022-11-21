GPON Market : Top Trends Driving the Industry to Surpass USD 35.65 Billion by 2028, Says Fior Markets

The report offers an in-depth analysis of prominent players, key drivers, global revenue, segments, and sub-segments.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per reports published by Fior Markets, The GPON market is expected to grow from USD 9.88 Billion in 2020 to USD 35.65 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

GPON is helpful in different industry verticals as Transportation, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, and Residential due to high ROI, enhanced security, optimum bandwidth connectivity, and simplified network operations.

GPON stands for Gigabit Passive Optical Networks, and it's a fiber optic technology that allows for quicker data transmission and reception over a single connection. It was developed in response to the need to upgrade copper networks and offers video, phone, and data services.

The market is being driven by the rising need for high-speed internet services, soaring demand for triple-play services, and rising demand for backhaul network scalability. Increased internet penetration in developing countries, as well as an increase in global IP traffic, have fuelled industry growth. Because of its technological and performance advantages over other legacy networks, GPON has emerged as the preferred fiber access solution. In GPON infrastructure, a single optical fiber is utilized, which is shared by several users through optical splitters. As a result, GPON is widely considered to be the most cost-effective FTTH (fiber to the house) deployment technology available. Using GPON technology to reduce capital costs and enhance bandwidth availability is growing in popularity in the commercial and residential sectors. Furthermore, the global market is being pushed by a growth in the consumption of such services as well as an increase in public and private sector investments. The need for increased bandwidth has been fuelled by the demand for high-bandwidth services and streaming video, resulting in a surge in GPON applications. Furthermore, as the number of connected devices increases, so does the demand for greater bandwidth. The high installation and operational costs of GPON, as well as the availability of alternative technologies, operate as a market restriction. The adoption and acceptance of 5G networks and services in many developing countries worldwide offer GPON technology with a significant market expansion opportunity.

Some of the key players operating in the GPON market are ADTRAN, Inc., Allied Telesis Inc., Alphion Corporation, AT&T Inc., Broadcom Inc., Calix Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., DASAN Zhone Solutions, FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Iskratel, NEC Corporation, and Nokia Corporation. Key competitors are currently focusing on tactics such as product innovations, mergers and acquisitions, latest advancements, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships to obtain a significant market share in the global GPON market.

Bharti Airtel, a prominent Indian telecom operator, and Nokia agreed to construct 5G infrastructure in India for USD 1 billion in April 2020. Through 5G-based services, the agreement is expected to help Airtel compete with key industry rivals.

Based on the component, the GPON market is segmented into Optical Line Terminal (OLT) and Optical Network Terminal (ONT). The Optical Line Terminal dominated the market with the largest segment of 67% in the year 2020. This is because the optical network terminal (ONT), which is used to transmit traffic over the GPON network, is one of the essential networking equipment installed at the user's location. Its primary function is to convert optical impulses into electrical signals that are subsequently sent to business and residential users. This, together with the growing demand for the phone, video, and data services that need communication via the ONT hardware component, is driving the sector ahead.

The NG-PON2 segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 45% in the year 2020.

Based on the technology, the GPON market is classified into 2.5G PON, XG-PON, XGS-PON, and NG-PON2. The NG-PON2 segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 45% in the year 2020. Compared to current network technologies, NG-PON2 technology delivers more bandwidth allocation, a larger split ratio, faster upstream and downstream data rates, and enhanced security. GPON providers are projected to benefit from the use of NG-PON2 for mobile backhaul and fronthaul applications in 4G and 5G network technologies. The telecom industry relies on optical fiber-based network technology for 5G services, which demands low latency and higher speeds, and NG-PON2 meets those requirements.

Regional Segment of GPON Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global GPON market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific region dominated the market with the largest market share of 43% in the year 2020. This is due to increased government and private investment in the construction of broadband infrastructure. In 2020, the Chinese government implemented a USD 22 million investment plan to extend internet access across the country, leading to new market opportunities. In addition, numerous telecommunications companies in the region are trying to commercialize 5G technology, which will speed up the industry's development. North America also has a significant market share in GPON technology due to strong network services and technology adoption.

About the report:

The global GPON market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

