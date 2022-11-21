Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,477 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 303,717 in the last 365 days.

Notice of Proposed Rulemaking: Chapter 274 - Rules for Growing Hemp

MAINE, November 28 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: November 28, 2022

Start Time: 1:00 PM

Location:

Meeting description/purpose:

The DACF Hemp program is accepting comments on the proposed amendments to Chapter 274 - Rules for Growing Hemp beginning today, Thursday, November 2, 2022 and ending at 5:00 PM on Monday, January 5, 2023. Written comments may be emailed to gary.fish@maine.gov or sent to:

Gary Fish
State Horticulturist
Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
28 State House Station
Augusta, ME 04333-0028

Opportunity to provide public comment is also available at a public hearing to be held 1:00 to 4:00 PM, Monday, November 28, 2022 in room 101 of the Deering Building at 90 Blossom Lane in Augusta, Maine.

These rules establish the requirements for becoming licensed to grow or process hemp including fees, application and licensing processes, procedures for inspecting and monitoring the growth or processing of hemp, and penalties for violation of the rules. The proposal continues the State hemp licensing program for hemp growers and functions in the same way as it always has since 2016.

The proposed amendments will allow Maine hemp growers to be compliant with the federal regulations and provide unfettered access to the national hemp market. The grower licensing system is amended to provide some incentive and fee relief for hemp growers that may be accessing markets beyond the typical cannabinoid flower production market, such as, microgreens, fiber, and grain markets. It also provides fee relief for hemp researchers and hemp breeders.

The statute has allowed the Department to license and regulate hemp processors since 2015 but the Department has not implemented those provisions. This proposed rule incorporates licensing for hemp processors and product producers. Processors will need to comply with THC levels allowed by state and/or federal law and the licensing program will allow the Department to inspect processors and to potentially sample processed hemp concentrate and/or hemp products to assure these processed materials do not violate state or federal THC standards.

Related documents (if any):
Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

For further information, contact:

Name: Gary Fish

Phone: (207) 287-7545

You just read:

Notice of Proposed Rulemaking: Chapter 274 - Rules for Growing Hemp

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.