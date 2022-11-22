The Global Dredging Market is excepted to reach the value of 12.60 billion USD by the end of 2027
The global dredging market size was valued at USD 10.03 billion in 2021, and it is estimated to reach USD 12.60 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 2.62% during the forecast period.
Dredging is the removal of sediments and debris from the bottom of lakes, rivers, harbors, and other water bodies. Dredging is focused on maintaining or increasing the depth of navigation channels, anchorages, or berthing areas to ensure the safe passage of boats and ships. Dredging is also used to reduce the exposure of fish, wildlife, and people to contaminants and to prevent the spread of containments to other areas of the water body. Dredging involves excavating either naturally deposited sediments or artificial debris such as rocks, bottom sediments, and plants or animals.
Drivers:
The increasing investment in the construction sector are driving the market’s revenue. The rising population shift to costal area is the key factor to rive the market growth. The rising in transporatation of goods through the sea are fueling the demand for dredging to drive the market growth. The growing demand for oil and gas industry is the major factor to drive the market growth. The increasing trade activities, costal protection activities, and urban development activities to drive the market growth. The increasing provision of pure water and the distillation and treatment of seawater growth to drive the market growth.
Restraints:
The high maintenance cost of dredging equipment is the major factor to restraint the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Dredging Market - By Type:
• Suction
• Jet lift
• Airlift
• Bucket
• Others
Based on the type: The Suction segment was recorded as the largest market share in the dredging market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The suction vessel function as the outer pump casting it is fabricated with a suction nozzle, welded couplings and it is support brackets. The suction vessel is divided into the two types such as trailing suction and cutter suction to drive the market growth.
Dredging Market - By Application:
• Government
• O&G Companies
• Mining Companies
• Renewables
• Others
Based on the application: Renewables held the largest share in the dredging market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Renewable can be replaced or has an endless supply. Renewable it is used for electricity generation, space and water heating and cooling, and transportation and therefore it is extremely important in the dredging market.
Dredging Market - By End-User:
• Oil & Gas
• Trading
• Tourism
Based on the end-user: The Oil & Gas segment held the largest share market in the dredging market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Oil & gas is the major industries in the energy market and plays an influential role in the global economy as the world’s primary fuel source. The oil & gas was most important because it provides lower energy costs for consumers, and ensures our energy security to drive the market growth.
Regional Analysis:
North America is the largest growing region in the dredging market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. North America has a high availability in the countries such as the US and Canada. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the dredging market and the increasing automation, state of art of technology being developed, and improving funding for maintenance dredging and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The growing demand for maritime infrastructure investment drives the region’s market growth. The US is the largest market supporting the growth of the dredging. There has been rapid growth in the dredging market in the region leading to global market growth.
The Asia Pacific is excepted to be growing lucratively in the dredging market.
Latest Industry Development:
• In February 2022: Hegemann Dredging, a major provider of a wide range of dredging services based in Germany, said that the company's new trailing suction hopper dredger, is nearing completion. The dredger was created in close collaboration with Kooiman Engineering and is specifically built to undertake a variety of dredging tasks.
• In order to strengthen its financial condition, the government-owned dredging corporation The Dredging Corporation of India announced intentions in February 2022 to pay all vendor debts by June 2022. The business is actively attempting to reduce vendor debt in order to increase.
• In February 2022: The Dredging Corporation of India, a government-owned dredging company, announced plans to repay vendor debts by June 2022 in order to improve its financial position. The company is currently working to boost cash flow in the next two to three quarters by paying off vendor debt.
