Iodine Market is projected to increase at 5.7% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, topping a valuation of US$ 2.49 Bn by 2032

Iodine Market

iodine market will expand at a modest CAGR of 5.7% in terms of value over the decade and expected to reach a valuation of approximately US$ 2.49 Bn by 2032 -PMR

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Persistence Market Research report examines the global iodine market for the forecast period 2022-2032. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and present updates and insights pertaining to various segments of the global iodine market.

Newly-released data on the iodine market reveals that global sales are expected to reach around US$ 1.43 Bn in 2022, registering Y-o-Y growth of approximately 5.7%. The market for iodine is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4% over the period of 2022 and 2032 on a volume basis.

Iodine is a halogen element in group seven of the periodic table, with atomic number 53; it is blue-black in color and has a shiny luster. Iodine and its derivatives are widely used as an intermediate in industrial chemicals and for human nutrition.

The element is sourced from water bodies such as oceans and water pools as well as from seaweed. Iodine deficiency in humans results in various health-related issues such as goiter, mental retardation, heart diseases, and eyesight problems.

To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into three main market analysis sections, i.e., by source, by application, and by region. The report analyses the global iodine market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume (tons).

The report begins with an overview of the global iodine market, appraising the market performance in terms of revenue and volume, followed by Persistence Market Research's analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints witnessed in the global iodine market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model are also included in the report to equip the client with crystal-clear, decision-making insights.

To calculate market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as split by region and market split by application and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates.

The forecasts presented in the report assess the total revenue generated by the global iodine market from 2022 to 2032. When developing the market forecast, the starting point begins with sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future.

Given the characteristics of the market, Persistence Market Research triangulates the data via different analysis based on the supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the iodine market.

However, quantifying the market across the above-mentioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy scenario, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyzes on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of iodine market by region, source and application, and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market.

However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective, in the global iodine market.

Key Players :

Iofina Chemical, Plc.

Sociedad Química y Minera (SQM)

IOCHEM Corporation

ISR holdings

Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co. Ltd.

ISE Chemicals Corporation

Godo Shigen Co., Ltd

Nippoh Chemicals Co., Ltd

Deep Water Chemicals

ACF Minera S.A

Kanto Natural Gas Development Co., Ltd

COSAYACH Compañía de Salitre y Yodo

Key Segments Covered in Iodine Industry Research

By Source:

Natural Brines

Nitrite Ores

Others (Seaweed)

By Application:

X-Ray Contrast Media

Catalysts

Biocide

LED/LCD Polarizing Films

Feed Additives

Human Nutrition

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the iodine market, Persistence Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global iodine market.

In the final section of the report, the iodine market competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and supply iodine. The report contains company profiles of some of the major players operating in the global iodine market.

