Pharmaceutical Data Services Offers RXPulse Software
Pharmaceutical Data Services is a software company developing helpful solutions for pharmaceutical companies.HAMDEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharmaceutical Data Services is pleased to announce that they offer RXPulse, a pharmaceutical software designed to improve sales. The RXPulse software is essential for sales reps and managers to help generate qualified leads and track customers through the sales process.
Pharmaceutical Data Services created RXPulse software to give pharmaceutical sales teams fast access to information and metrics relating to the sales process. The custom dashboard offers clients access to information relating to competitors, prescriber information and history, incentive details, call activity, and more. Clients can request custom reports to track sales and adjust their sales strategy to increase sales.
Pharmaceutical software for sales is a valuable tool to help pharmaceutical companies reach more customers and increase revenue. The platform created by Pharmaceutical Data Services accommodates unlimited users with a wealth of information that can improve sales performance. Clients can translate data into graphs, charts, and tables to clearly understand sales. The software offers unlimited functionality and robust tools that benefit any pharmaceutical company.
Anyone interested in learning about the RXPulse software can find out more by visiting the Pharmaceutical Data Services website or calling 1-203-215-3183.
About Pharmaceutical Data Services: Pharmaceutical Data Services is a software company developing helpful solutions for pharmaceutical companies. They aim to make pharmaceutical businesses more profitable with a streamlined sales process. Their team believes access to data is critical to any company’s success.
Company: Pharmaceutical Data Services
Address: 3000 Whitney Ave. Box 138
City: Hamden
State: CT
Zip code: 06518
Telephone number: 1-203-215-3183
Email address: pat.destito@gopds.net
