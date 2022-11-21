Submit Release
News Search

There were 718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,896 in the last 365 days.

Explain Ninja Releases a New Video Case for Alice James Global

Design shots

Design shots

Design shot

Design shot

Logotype

Logotype

Another tailor-made video project for Alice James Global has been released.

They came to Explain Ninja with a request to make a video explaining what they do and how they can help. They wanted a video that was simple in meaning and dynamic in presentation. And they got it!”
— the Team
WARSAW, POLAND, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Another tailor-made video project for Alice James Global has been released. This is another successful solution for the fashion industry, a project accomplished by the video production leaders – Explain Ninja, who are an award-winning animation production company from Warsaw.

The company delivers a full spectrum of animated video production services that may cover project research, scriptwriting, storyboarding, illustrations, animation, voiceover, and sound design depending on the project type and its complexity.

About the Project

Alice James Global is a global sourcing and production management agency based in Texas offering full support for fashion brands of all sizes. They offer customizable full-service design, sourcing, and production management support in the production of womenswear, menswear, children's, baby, activewear, outerwear, sweaters, handbags, technical bags, accessories, dress shirts, suiting, and more.

‘AJG offers full-service support to growing fashion brands. They came to Explain Ninja with a request to make a video for them explaining what they do and how they can help. They wanted a video that was simple in meaning and dynamic in presentation. And they got it!’ – admits the Team.

One of the key peculiarities of Explain Ninja animated videos is excellent visuals with a sense of humor, exciting and dynamic script, and outstanding character design. Explain Ninja is focused on creating 2D and 3D animation videos for various purposes, including marketing, education, promotion, advertising, entertainment, training, etc. These were a perfect match for the AJG project.

About Explain Ninja

Explain Ninja is an animated explainer video maker headquartered in Warsaw, Poland. It is a subsidiary of Fireart Studio, Poland's leading product design and software development company. Following modern trends, it offers customers animation videos, regardless of the field of activity, and complexity. The team consists of creative employees who have many years of experience in the field of animation and video editing. They are able to present all the positive aspects of the business.
Established in back 2013, the company has grown up to be one of the most reputable and trusted teams authoritative among the top-notch animation studios both in Poland and overseas. Since its emergence, Explain Ninja has shipped projects for over 200 companies worldwide, including those for fashion industry. Zalando and many others are among them. Alice James Global video explainer now is added to the portfolio of successful video design cases.

Explain Ninja Animated Explainer Video Studio
Explain Ninja
+48 22 208 61 11
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Explain Ninja Releases a New Video Case for Alice James Global

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Textiles & Fabric Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.