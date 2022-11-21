Explain Ninja Releases a New Video Case for Alice James Global
Another tailor-made video project for Alice James Global has been released.
They came to Explain Ninja with a request to make a video explaining what they do and how they can help. They wanted a video that was simple in meaning and dynamic in presentation. And they got it!”WARSAW, POLAND, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Another tailor-made video project for Alice James Global has been released. This is another successful solution for the fashion industry, a project accomplished by the video production leaders – Explain Ninja, who are an award-winning animation production company from Warsaw.
The company delivers a full spectrum of animated video production services that may cover project research, scriptwriting, storyboarding, illustrations, animation, voiceover, and sound design depending on the project type and its complexity.
About the Project
Alice James Global is a global sourcing and production management agency based in Texas offering full support for fashion brands of all sizes. They offer customizable full-service design, sourcing, and production management support in the production of womenswear, menswear, children's, baby, activewear, outerwear, sweaters, handbags, technical bags, accessories, dress shirts, suiting, and more.
‘AJG offers full-service support to growing fashion brands. They came to Explain Ninja with a request to make a video for them explaining what they do and how they can help. They wanted a video that was simple in meaning and dynamic in presentation. And they got it!’ – admits the Team.
One of the key peculiarities of Explain Ninja animated videos is excellent visuals with a sense of humor, exciting and dynamic script, and outstanding character design. Explain Ninja is focused on creating 2D and 3D animation videos for various purposes, including marketing, education, promotion, advertising, entertainment, training, etc. These were a perfect match for the AJG project.
About Explain Ninja
Explain Ninja is an animated explainer video maker headquartered in Warsaw, Poland. It is a subsidiary of Fireart Studio, Poland's leading product design and software development company. Following modern trends, it offers customers animation videos, regardless of the field of activity, and complexity. The team consists of creative employees who have many years of experience in the field of animation and video editing. They are able to present all the positive aspects of the business.
Established in back 2013, the company has grown up to be one of the most reputable and trusted teams authoritative among the top-notch animation studios both in Poland and overseas. Since its emergence, Explain Ninja has shipped projects for over 200 companies worldwide, including those for fashion industry. Zalando and many others are among them. Alice James Global video explainer now is added to the portfolio of successful video design cases.
