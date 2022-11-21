Vendor Risk Management Market- Increasing adoption of vendor risk management solutions in the healthcare sector

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing number of third-party vendors in small and large organizations is a key factor driving vendor risk management market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Market Intelligence Report provides a complete overview of the Vendor Risk Management market along with details on the competitive landscape and profiles of the key players operating in this business. Our analyst team evaluates many other important aspects of the market, including historical market trends, estimated growth rates, revenue generation, production capacity, pricing structure, and key market drivers, opportunities, challenges and constraints. Did. The latest research report offers an accurate study of the Vendor Risk Management industry and highlights key factors such as import/export analysis, production and consumption rates, distribution channels and consumer base in key regions of the global market

Vendor Risk Management (VRM) market size was USD 5.11 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of third-party vendors in small and large organizations is the key factor driving market revenue growth.

VRM is more crucial than ever due to constantly changing threat landscape, as the focus is shifting from business to supplier or vendor. VRM aids in educating vendor and company about any hazards that could arise from the collaboration. Organizations are getting into agreements with third parties at a faster rate than ever before, either to software integration capabilities or cost savings of selective outsourcing. Increased interactions with vendors, heightened regulatory focus on supplier risk, and pressure from economic volatility necessitate a deeper look at who is the potential third-party vendors. As technology moves toward more cloud-hosted or shared settings, understanding security measures, policies, and procedures that are associated with hosting environments or how data is managed is essential. Any organization that does not have a plan in place to monitor third-party vendor risk has possible and unknown high risks. A more in-depth due-diligence approach can identify vulnerabilities that could harm organizations in the long run. If a vendor fails to meet their own compliance standards or fails to comply with industry regulations, it has a direct impact on the business. Additionally, compliance risk, strategic risk, financial risk, operational risk, and reputation risk are all common concerns associated with the business. A potential unintended consequence could be direct consumer objections as a result of a third-party breach or data loss. Growing number of third-party vendors and increasing threats of data breach is expected to drive revenue growth for the market during the forecast period

The global Vendor Risk Management market report employs an extremely extensive and perceptive process that analyzes statistical data relating to services and products offered in the market. The research study is a pivotal document in understanding the needs and wants of the clients. The report is comprised of significant data about the leading companies and their marketing strategies. The Vendor Risk Management industry is witnessing an expansion and change of dynamics owing to the entry of several new players.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are: BitSight Technologies, Inc., Genpact, MetricStream, SAI Global, IBM Corporation, Rapid Ratings International Inc., ProcessUnity, Inc., LogicManager, Inc., Aravo Solutions, Inc., ACL Services Ltd., Bitsight Technologies, and NAVEX Global, Inc.

The research may be useful for leading businesses looking for new sources of income, as well as for businesses aiming to diversify into new markets or expand their current operations, as well as for businesses seeking to diversify into new markets.

Emergen Research has segmented the global vendor risk management market based on technology, installation, application, material, system, and region, and region:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Vendor Information Management

Contract Management

Compliance Management

Financial Control

Audit Management

Quality Assurance Management

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Professional Services

Consulting

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cloud

On-premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare and Life Science

IT & Telecom

Energy & Utility

Retail

Government

Aerospace & Defense

Manufacturing

Others

