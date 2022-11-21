Humanoid Robot Market 2030- Increasing demand for advanced robots in the automotive sector

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid advancements and innovation in humanoid robot technologies and increasing use of humanoid robots for educational purposes

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report, titled ‘Global Humanoid Robot Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Humanoid Robot market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Humanoid Robot market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Humanoid Robot industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Humanoid Robot industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

humanoid robot market size was USD 1.02 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 62.5% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements in humanoid robots and increasing use of humanoid robots in the industrial sector are factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. An industrial robot is capable of autonomous control, can be reprogrammed, and can work in three or more axes. They can be used for applications such as welding, painting, ironing, assembly, pick-and-place, palletizing, product inspection, and testing, among others.

Automobile and electronics industries are significantly impacted by robots, which are used in various industries such as agriculture, mining, transportation, space and maritime exploration, unmanned surveillance, health, and education. The biggest filers of robotics patents are in automotive and electronics industries. Patents are also held by academic institutions and public research organizations, which encourages strong industry-university partnerships and also promotes corporate specialization. In addition, companies are developing advanced algorithms that will allow robots to work in different fields that can be dangerous for people but require human competence to complete such as in mining where potentially dangerous gas is present, bomb disposal teams, spraying disinfectants, field during cleaning duties, and delivery of necessary items in war areas

The global Humanoid Robot market report employs an extremely extensive and perceptive process that analyzes statistical data relating to services and products offered in the market. The research study is a pivotal document in understanding the needs and wants of the clients. The report is comprised of significant data about the leading companies and their marketing strategies. The Humanoid Robot industry is witnessing an expansion and change of dynamics owing to the entry of several new players.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are: SoftBank Robotics, Hanson Robotics Ltd., Hajime Research Institute, Ltd., Ubtech Robotics Corp., PAL Robotics, Keenon Robotics Co., Ltd., Boston Dynamics, Kindred, Inc., Samsung Electronics, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Yaskawa America, Inc., and PSYGIG

The research may be useful for leading businesses looking for new sources of income, as well as for businesses aiming to diversify into new markets or expand their current operations, as well as for businesses seeking to diversify into new markets.

Emergen Research has segmented the global humanoid robot market based on component, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hardware

Sensors

Power Source

Control System/Controller

Others

Software

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Security and Surveillance

Personal Assistance

Search and Rescue

Caregiving

Physical Therapy

Space Exploration

Teaching & Training

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Industrial & Commercial Sector

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Research & Education

Others



Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

