KC Family Dental Celebrates Five Years Caring for Patients
KC Family Dental is pleased to announce that they are celebrating their fifth anniversary this month.FAIRWAY, KS, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KC Family Dental is pleased to announce that they are celebrating their fifth anniversary this month. Five years ago, the dental clinic completed construction for their contemporary building located on Shawnee Mission Parkway.
KC Family Dental, led by Dr. Sarah Brent, has a dedicated team of female dental professionals who have cared for thousands of patients, earning numerous positive ratings online. Dr. Brent states, “many patients drive from quite a distance to see us, but our core group has been our neighbors. We thank them for their continued support and for referring their friends and family to our office!” Patients trust the dental clinic to provide general, cosmetic, and restorative dental care for the entire family. They believe everyone deserves a healthy, beautiful smile and creates personalized treatment plans to achieve the desired results.
KC Family Dental aims to provide high-quality dental care in a comfortable environment, so no one hesitates to get the required dental care. Their team is available for everything, from routine dental cleanings to full-mouth makeovers to correct dental problems. Each patient receives the best dental care with state-of-the-art equipment and the latest treatment options to guarantee a beautiful smile.
Anyone interested in learning about their five years of dental service can find out more by visiting the KC Family Dental website or calling +1 (913) 220-2209.
About KC Family Dental: KC Family Dental is a full-service dental office providing general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry to the whole family. Their compassionate team is led by Dr. Sarah Brent and aims to give every patient a customized treatment plan to meet their needs. Their office is equipped with the latest dental technology to give patients the best results.
Company: KC Family Dental
Address: 4034 Shawnee Mission Parkway
City: Fairway
State: KS
Zip code: 66205
Telephone number: +1 (913) 220-2209
Fax number: +1 (913) 220-2290
KC Family Dental
KC Family Dental
+1 (913) 220-2209
email us here