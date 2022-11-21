The Global Butter Market is excepted to reach the value of 27.8 billion USD by the end of 2027
Product Description:
The global butter market size was valued at USD 18.4 billion in 2021, and it is estimated to reach USD 27.8 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.
Butter is a pale yellow solid food containing a lot of fat that is made from cream and is spread on bread or used in cooking. The butter is made from churned milk or cream and animal fats in it have higher levels of saturated and trans fats. The butter has many types such as salted butter, culture butter, organic butter, plant-based butter, unsalted butter, sweet cream butter, grass-fed butter, clarified butter, and others.
Drivers:
The increasing manufacturing of food products and expansion of the food service industry are driving the market’s revenue. The growing demand for processed food drives the market growth. The rising demand for low fat, calorie, and cholesterol butter is the major factor driving the market growth.
The Growing demand for processed food
The growing demand for processed food is because of the busier lifestyles and changing consumption patterns and increasing the demand for processed food, ready-to-eat food, ready-to-cook, and others. Processed food has ingredients such as oil, salt, or sugar that are added to foods and packaged to drive the market growth.
Restraints:
Increasing lactose-free and plant-based foods is a key factor to hamper the market growth. The increasing health awareness among people is the major factor restraining the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Butter Market – By type:
• Non-Cultured Butter
• Cultured Butter
• Whipped
• Salt
• Others
Based on the type: The Cultured Butter segment was recorded as the largest market share in the butter market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The cultured butter is the cream that is treated with cultures and also like yogurt and allowed to ferment and churned. The culture has a more buttery flavor and a high melting point. Culture butter is easy on the digestive tract and health should drive the market growth.
Butter Market – By processing:
• Processed
• Non-Processed
Based on the processing: The processed held the largest share in the butter market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The processed used to be common practice to wash the butter after churning to remove any residual buttermilk and milk solids and therefore it is extremely important in the butter market.
Butter Market – By Usage:
• Spreadable
• Non-Spreadable
Based on the usage: The Spreadable segment held the largest share market in the butter market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The spreadable butter is made from some raw materials. The butter is spreadable and has more calories and saturated fat and it is healthy to drive the market growth.
Butter Market – By Distribution Channel:
• Convenience Stores
• Supermarket/Hypermarkets
• Online Retail Stores
• Specialty Stores
• Others
Based on the distribution channel: The Supermarket/Hypermarkets segment held the largest share market in the butter market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Consumers prefer offline segments like supermarkets/hypermarkets, and stores to purchase consumer goods, dairy products, and others to drive the market growth.
Regional Analysis:
The Asia Pacific is the largest growing region in the butter market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific has a high availability in the countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the butter market and the Increasing quantities by the domestic market and thus are likely to create growth in the region’s market. The growing demand for cooking and baking among consumers drives the region’s market growth. China is the largest market supporting the growth of the butter. There has been rapid growth in the butter market in the region leading to global market growth.
Europe is excepted to be growing lucratively in the butter market.
Latest Industry Development:
• In March 2022- Wipak UK, a prominent packaging supplier, is all set to introduce UK-first recyclable paper wrap for butter that can be recycled at kerbside within the paper waste stream and features a 68% carbon footprint reduction in comparison with market-standard wraps
• In February 2022- Majestic Brand Dairy has announced the launch of its organic butter made using an "old school" approach. The Majestic butter comes in both unsalted and salted varieties and is packaged market.
• In March 2022, Willamette Valley Pie Company has unveiled its freshly revamped appearance. The corporation has acknowledged that it is revising its image to bring it in line with its continued expansion and the expanded selection of products it provides.
