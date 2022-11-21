Indian Advertising Market Overview, Size, Industry Trends, Top Companies and Growth Drivers 2022-2027

The escalating focus of companies on improving customer retention and attracting new buyers is augmenting the Indian advertising market growth.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "Indian Advertising Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The Indian advertising market size reached INR 667 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 1,272 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during 2022-2027.

Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

Base Year of the Analysis: 2021

Historical Period: 2016-2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2027

Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/advertising-industry-india/requestsample

Advertising represents a marketing strategy that involves the paid promotion of products, brands, and services to attract customers and increase the sales of companies. It includes websites, electronic and print newsletters, restaurant placemats, product packaging, event bulletins, image and video content on social media platforms, roadside hoardings, television (TV), sides of cars and trucks, subway car walls, etc. Advertising assists in introducing a new product in the market, supporting salesmanship, offering more employment opportunities, and educating business customers. It also enables enterprises to focus on the distinctive added value to customers, the competitive advantages of their products, and sustain the competition. As a result, advertising finds widespread applications across various organizations to enhance customer experience, reach targeted audiences, and increase profitability.

Indian Advertising Industry Trends:

The emerging trend of urbanization and economic growth are encouraging businesses to increase investments in aggressive promotional activities, marketing strategies, innovative packaging solutions, and celebrity endorsements, which are among the primary factors driving the Indian advertising market. Besides this, the escalating focus of companies on improving customer retention and attracting new buyers is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of digital advertising solutions, owing to the high penetration of high-speed internet connectivity and the extensive utilization of laptops, smartphones, and tablets, are also catalyzing the market across India. Apart from this, the shifting consumer preference toward online shopping and continuous improvements in the e-commerce infrastructure are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the expanding media and entertainment channels and the introduction of subscription-based models are anticipated to propel the Indian advertising market over the forecasted period.

Indian Advertising Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Indian advertising market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• JWT India

• Ogilvy & Mather India

• DDB Mudra Group

• FCB-Ulka Advertising Ltd.

• Rediffusion - DY&R

• McCann Erickson India

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Indian advertising market based on television advertising, print advertising, radio advertising, internet/online advertising, mobile advertising and outdoor advertising.

• Television Advertising Market

• Print Advertising Market

• Radio Advertising Market

• Internet/Online Advertising Market

• Mobile Advertising Market

• Outdoor Advertising Market

This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=546&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.