According to CMi Global Power Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Market Size, Forecast Surpass US$ 170 Bn | 2030

Custom Market Insights

Power Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Market was at US$ 129 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 170 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR of 4% | 2022 - 2030.

The Global Power Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Market was estimated at USD 129 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 170 Bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4%, 2022 - 2030” — Custom Market Insights

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Power Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Market was estimated at USD 129 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 170 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 4% between 2022 and 2030.

Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=20100

Power Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Market: Overview

Power on a large scale involves energy infrastructure projects, and the construction of power production, transmission, and distribution projects are undertaken under the terms of an EPC contract. Engineering, procurement, and commissioning are referred to as EPC. Engineering and procurement involve developing a project’s thorough engineering plan and acquiring all the tools and raw materials required. Delivering a working facility to the client includes the construction of these projects.

Report URL: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/power-engineering-procurement-and-construction-market/

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Power Engineering, Procurement, and Construction market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Power Engineering, Procurement, and Construction market was valued at around USD 129 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 170 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) The Power Engineering, Procurement, and Construction market research offers a comprehensive analysis of the present market and projections through 2020–2030 to help find possibilities to profit from the existing market.

D) The study includes data on the significant market drivers, challenges, and opportunities and their effects.

E) The study elaborates on the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces model.

F) The market study’s value chain analysis gives a comprehensive picture of the stakeholder’s responsibilities.

Press Release For Power Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Market : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/press-releases/power-engineering-procurement-and-construction-epc-market/

Regional Landscape

From 2022 to 2030, Asia Pacific will lead the worldwide power plant EPC market because of the region’s rapid industrialization and automation expansion. The tendency is expected to persist during the forecast period, especially in nations like China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Japan and India are following China’s investments in renewable energy facilities.

It is anticipated that the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America will be lucrative regions of the global power plant EPC market during the projected period. This is because these regions’ markets are growing significantly. On the other hand, the market is anticipated to grow slowly in North America and Europe. Since the markets in North America and Europe are well-developed, there will probably be few investments made there in the foreseeable future.

Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=20100

Key Players

Fluor Ltd

John Wood PLC

Kiewit Corporation

McDermott International Inc.

Bechtel Corporation

Saipem SpA

Larsen & Toubro Limited

KBR Corp.

ERGIL

Tekfen Holding

Tecnimont

Sime

Flexitallic

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/checkout/?reportid=20100

The Power Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Market is segmented as follows:

By Power Generation

Thermal

Renewables

Hydroelectric

Nuclear

By Equipment

Steam Turbines

Gas Turbines

Boilers

Control Systems

Generators

Others

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=20100

Take a Look at our other Reports:



Global Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market 2022–2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/cartilage-repair-regeneration-market/

Global Fire Resistance Fluid Market 2022–2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/fire-resistance-fluid-market/

Global (ANPR) Automatic Number Plate RecognitionMarket 2022–2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/automatic-number-plate-recognition-system-market/

Global Industrial Air Compressor Market 2022–2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/industrial-air-compressor-market/

Global Thermosetting Polyamide Market 2022–2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/thermosetting-polyamide-market/

About Us

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=20100

Contact Us