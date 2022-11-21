According to CMi Global Intimate Apparel Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 98 Bn By 2030 At 2.5% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Intimate Apparel Market was estimated at USD 80 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 98 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% between 2022 and 2030.

Intimate Apparel Market: Overview

Undergarments worn adjacent to the skin beneath outer clothing are known as intimate apparel. A corset is a sort of personal clothing worn as a foundation piece by men or women to change their body shape. A tight dress helps prevent bodily excretions from damaging or soiling outer clothing and reduces friction between outerwear and the skin. Additionally, intimate clothing shapes the body and supports or hides specific body components. Therefore, they go by the name of intimate apparel as well.

There are two main categories of intimate clothing: those used to cover the torso and those worn to protect the waist and legs, though there are also items that cover both. For example, underpants, drawers, and shorts cover the genital and buttocks, while an undershirt, often known as a vest, covers the torso. Although “lingerie” is often used to refer to underwear for both sexes, it is more often linked with women’s intimate clothing. For women, the essential tight dress includes thermals, hosiery, sleep lingerie, bras, and underwear. As seasonal swings occur, intimate apparel also picks up steam among retail stocks.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Intimate Apparel market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 2.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Intimate Apparel market was valued at around USD 80 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 98 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) The market for personal gear in Asia is driven by changing consumer profiles and an increase in new-age customers with high-income levels, fashion awareness, and a desire to spend on premium goods.

D) One of the significant intimate apparel market trends anticipated to benefit the industry in the coming years is the rising trend of athleisure. According to the fashion trend known as “athleisure,” individuals can wear clothes for athletic pursuits or exercises to work, social gatherings, and other informal settings.

E) Lingerie marketing and distribution-focused e-commerce platforms have grown dramatically during the past several years. Millennials prefer online stores to get the best deals on well-known brands and the newest styles and trends that top celebrities endorse.

Regional Landscape

During the forecast period, Europe is anticipated to have faster CAGR growth than the rest of the world due to an increase in critical players’ initiatives to address the rising consumer demand for lingerie. For instance, in 2018 European Lingerie Group purchased Avangard, a Russian distributor of lingerie and medical fabrics. As a result, the company hopes to increase fabric sales to its Russian lingerie customers with the acquisition.

Key Players

Hanes Brands Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

L Brand Inc.

Jockey International Inc.

MAS Holdings

American Eagle Outfitters (Aerie)

Triumph International Ltd.

Ann Summers

PVH Corporation

Hanky Panky Ltd.

Marks & Spencer

Chantelle Group

LVMH

The Intimate Apparel Market is segmented as follows:

By Gender

Women

Lingerie

Shape Wear

Sleep Wear

Sports Wear

Maternity Wear

Men

Vests

Briefs

Regular Briefs

Boxer Briefs

Boxer Shorts

Trunks Briefs

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

