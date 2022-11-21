According to CMi Global Intimate Apparel Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 98 Bn By 2030 At 2.5% CAGR
The Intimate Apparel Market was at US$ 80 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 98 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 2.5% between 2022 and 2030.
SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Intimate Apparel Market was estimated at USD 80 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 98 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% between 2022 and 2030.
Intimate Apparel Market: Overview
Undergarments worn adjacent to the skin beneath outer clothing are known as intimate apparel. A corset is a sort of personal clothing worn as a foundation piece by men or women to change their body shape. A tight dress helps prevent bodily excretions from damaging or soiling outer clothing and reduces friction between outerwear and the skin. Additionally, intimate clothing shapes the body and supports or hides specific body components. Therefore, they go by the name of intimate apparel as well.
There are two main categories of intimate clothing: those used to cover the torso and those worn to protect the waist and legs, though there are also items that cover both. For example, underpants, drawers, and shorts cover the genital and buttocks, while an undershirt, often known as a vest, covers the torso. Although “lingerie” is often used to refer to underwear for both sexes, it is more often linked with women’s intimate clothing. For women, the essential tight dress includes thermals, hosiery, sleep lingerie, bras, and underwear. As seasonal swings occur, intimate apparel also picks up steam among retail stocks.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Intimate Apparel market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 2.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Intimate Apparel market was valued at around USD 80 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 98 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The market for personal gear in Asia is driven by changing consumer profiles and an increase in new-age customers with high-income levels, fashion awareness, and a desire to spend on premium goods.
D) One of the significant intimate apparel market trends anticipated to benefit the industry in the coming years is the rising trend of athleisure. According to the fashion trend known as “athleisure,” individuals can wear clothes for athletic pursuits or exercises to work, social gatherings, and other informal settings.
E) Lingerie marketing and distribution-focused e-commerce platforms have grown dramatically during the past several years. Millennials prefer online stores to get the best deals on well-known brands and the newest styles and trends that top celebrities endorse.
Regional Landscape
During the forecast period, Europe is anticipated to have faster CAGR growth than the rest of the world due to an increase in critical players’ initiatives to address the rising consumer demand for lingerie. For instance, in 2018 European Lingerie Group purchased Avangard, a Russian distributor of lingerie and medical fabrics. As a result, the company hopes to increase fabric sales to its Russian lingerie customers with the acquisition.
Key Players
Hanes Brands Inc.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
L Brand Inc.
Jockey International Inc.
MAS Holdings
American Eagle Outfitters (Aerie)
Triumph International Ltd.
Ann Summers
PVH Corporation
Hanky Panky Ltd.
Marks & Spencer
Chantelle Group
LVMH
The Intimate Apparel Market is segmented as follows:
By Gender
Women
Lingerie
Shape Wear
Sleep Wear
Sports Wear
Maternity Wear
Men
Vests
Briefs
Regular Briefs
Boxer Briefs
Boxer Shorts
Trunks Briefs
Others
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
