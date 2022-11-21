The Global Nutraceuticals Market is excepted to reach the value of 722.49 billion USD by the end of 2027
The global nutraceuticals market size was valued at USD 382.51 billion in 2021, and it is estimated to reach USD 722.49 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.
Nutraceuticals are food that provides the body with medical or health benefits including the prevention and treatment of a disease. Nutraceuticals are used to improve health, delay the aging process and also prevent chronic diseases. Nutraceuticals are also used to increase life expectancy or support the structure or function of the body. The various nutraceuticals can be produced from renewable carbon sources. The most nutraceutical spices are fenugreek, garlic, red pepper, turmeric, and ginger.
Drivers:
The increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders is driving the market’s revenue. The growing demand for dietary supplements and functional food is the major factor driving the market growth. The increasing awareness of nutraceutical products drives the market growth.
Increasing awareness of nutraceuticals products
The increased cost-effective methods to prevent such as self-prescribed therapies. Cardiovascular and diabetes have increased due to changing lifestyle habits. With the rising healthcare and pharmaceutical costs, consumers are turning to self-care and healthier eating habits to drive up demand for nutraceutical products.
Restraints:
The high regulatory stringent laws associated with the product are the key factor hampering the market growth. The high price of functional food is the major factor to restraint market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Nutraceuticals Market - Ingredients Type:
• Probiotic
• Proteins and amino acids
• Phytochemical & plant extracts
• Fibers & specialty carbohydrates
• Omega 3 fatty acids
• Vitamins
• Prebiotic
• Carotenoids
• Minerals
• Others
Based on the ingredients type: The Probiotics segment was recorded as the largest market share in the nutraceuticals market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The probiotics help your body maintain a healthy community of microorganisms or help your body’s community of microorganisms in health conditions to drive the market growth.
Nutraceuticals Market – By Application:
• Food
• Beverages
• Personal care
• Animal Nutrition
• Dietary supplements
Based on the applications: Dietary supplements held the largest share in the nutraceuticals market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Dietary supplements have various health benefits such as improvement in the balance of the gut microflora. The increased calcium absorption & improvement in bone density drive the market growth.
Nutraceuticals Market - Health Benefits:
• Cognitive health
• Gut health
• Heart health
• Bone health
• Immunity
• Nutrition
• Weight management
• Others
Based on the health benefits: The Bone Health segment held the largest share market in the nutraceuticals market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Nutraceuticals are in bone such as acid, curcumin, embelin, genistein, and resveratrol and therefore it is extremely important in the nutraceuticals market.
Nutraceuticals Market - By Form:
• Dry
• Liquid
Based on the form: The Dry segment held the largest share market in the nutraceuticals market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The dry segment provides benefits to easy handling and storage and also preserves the flavor & color of food & beverage products to drive the market growth.
Regional Analysis:
The Asia Pacific is the largest growing region in the nutraceuticals market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific has a high availability in the countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the nutraceuticals market and the increase in the aging population and changing lifestyles and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The growing awareness regarding health-improving foods drives the region’s market growth. The US is the largest market supporting the growth of the nutraceuticals. There has been rapid growth in the nutraceuticals market in the region leading to global market growth.
North America is excepted to be growing lucratively in the nutraceuticals market.
Latest Industry Developments:
• In February 2021: Israeli functional gummy supplement manufacturer TopGum Industries Ltd. is expanding its operations in the U.S. by establishing a new subsidiary TopGum, Inc., in New Jersey. The company aims at expanding its production capacity and marketing activities of functional gummy bears in North America and Europe.
• In January 2021: The manufacturer of premium instant coffee, Alpine Start Inc., announced the launch of its functional beverages, With Benefits, with the help of the American public benefit company Kickstarter. The new fortified beverages are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and MCTs.
• In September 2020: Nuliv Science announced the launch of its newly rebranded sports nutraceuticals compound, Senactiv which promotes muscle energy and regeneration and provides ample opportunities for dietary supplement manufacturers to come up with innovative products.
