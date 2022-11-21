Waddington's | Exceptional Fine Wine & Spirits Auctions
PAPPY VAN WINKLE FAMILY RESERVE KENTUCKY STRAIGHT BOURBON WHISKEY 20 YEARS (ONE 750 ML) Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery, Frankfort, Kentucky, USA, Estimate: $5,000-6,000
Waddington's, Canada's Auction House, Offers Three Exceptional Auctions of Fine Wine & Spirits
The fine wine and spirits auction market is an exciting growth market in Canada that Waddington's is proud to lead.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waddington’s wraps up another impressive year of fine wine and fine spirits auctions with three special sales to satisfy all levels of consumers and collectors.
Available for online bidding November 21 through November 29, the trio of auctions includes over 500 lots of fine and rare wine, and over 650 lots of fine spirits.
Waddington’s is the sole and first company in Ontario permitted to provide the sale of fine wine and spirits by auction, under the authority of the LCBO. The Canadian auction company has offered quarterly auctions of fine and rare wine and spirits for seven years, achieving consistently excellent results at close to 'white glove', 100% sell-through rates.
FINE WINE AUCTION
Featuring Old and New World Wines of distinction and strong provenance, this auction includes: two complete Duclot Selections (2004 and 2010), Classified Bordeaux highlighting rare older vintages, burgundies from renowned producers, a selection of Château Pétrus including a bottle of the legendary 1947 vintage, two lots of the highly-sought cult wine Screaming Eagle, a Magnum of a truly special, perfect-scoring 1985 Sassicaia, and a unique selection of Champagne, Magnums from desired Italian houses and a great choice of wines from Napa.
FINE AMERICAN SPIRITS AUCTION
This speciality auction is dedicated to the growing enthusiasm for Bourbons and Specialty Spirits distilled in the United States, and includes a selection of world-renowned Pappy Van Winkle, Jack Daniels, Blanton’s, and Weller, with rare bottles of Colonel EH Taylor’s Amaranth 'Grain of the Gods', and Taylor’s Warehouse C.
FINE SPIRITS AUCTION
The Fine Spirits Auction is a showcase of brilliant offerings with a selection of rare bottlings from closed distilleries, unique Japanese whiskies, Single Malts from renowned distilleries and specialty expressions. Highlights include a rare bottle of Noh Japanese Whisky from Karuizawa, a desired limited edition collectible whisky that celebrates Japanese theatre, Macallan offerings from the Classic Cut to the Travel Series, to the Folio Series to Fine Oak expressions, representation from closed distilleries including Brora, Rosebank and Port Ellen and the leading distilleries of Highland Park, Glengoyne, Clynelish and Ardbeg. Canadian Club is also included in the auction with a showcase of the five-part Heritage Series, Canadian Club Chronicles, a rare bottle from a specialty release of Port Ellen 24 year old, bottled from a Closed Distillery slated to reopen, and other limited, exclusive bottlings.
WADDINGTON'S FINE WINE AUCTION RESULTS - 2021
• 1,931 lots offered
• 100% sell-through rate
• Over 1,190 lots sold over high estimate
• 117.23% average over the global fair market value for all lots sold
WADDINGTON'S FINE SPIRITS AUCTION RESULTS - 2021
• 1,047 lots offered
• 98% sell-through rate
• 283 lots sold over high estimate
• 110.18% average over global fair market value for all lots sold
AUCTION DETAILS
These auctions are offered online at Waddingtons.ca from November 21 through November 29. Register to bid at www.waddingtons.ca.
For more information contact finewine@waddingtons.ca or call 1-416-504-9100 or 1-877-504-5700.
Tess McLean
Waddington's Auctioneers
+1 416-504-9100
