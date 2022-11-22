Content Service Fire Videos Branches Into Long-Form Video Creation

Leveraging their expertise in crafting engaging content that has launched many a brand into success, Fire Videos is expanding into full-service video production

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fire Videos – a leading content strategy firm that has supported start-up clients throughout funding rounds to go on and become billion dollar unicorn companies – is proud to announce their recent expansion into long-form video content as part of a full-service editing and production offering.

Founder Sean McDonnell created the agency in 2018 to empower his entrepreneurial friends to grow their customer base through engaging world-class video content. With a team of researchers, copywriters, graphic artists, editors, and creative directors, Fire Videos takes care of the entire process from defining the goal to calendar creation and delivery. The team has built and executed winning strategies for billion dollar brands such as Bolt Finance and Cameo for Business.

“Short-form video has really captured the zeitgeist of the past five years of social media and digital content, and that specialization has served us exceptionally well as we developed an expertise in this space,” said Sean McDonnell. “Thanks to our experienced staff and fantastic client partnerships, we are excited to add long-form video production to our service and offer a truly all-inclusive solution.”

McDonnell added, “As well as being a fun addition to the marketing mix, video content is incredibly powerful and commands 1,200% more engagement than written content. There is a wealth of potential in long-form original video as a tool to educate and build authority within an industry.”

To learn more about Fire Videos or to schedule a free consultation with a content strategist, click here or visit https://firevideos.io.