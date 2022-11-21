Read more about GBI Investigates Death in Hancock County

Update - Saturday, November, 19, 2022:

The GBI has obtained arrest warrants for Treyvion Markise Crayton, age 20, of Sparta, Georgia. Crayton was charged with Felony Murder, Malice Murder and Aggravated Assault for the death of Robert May.

Crayton was booked into the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL RELEASE

Sparta, GA (November 19, 2022) – The GBI is investigating a death in Hancock County. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2:23 a.m., the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to assist.

Earlier that morning, Hancock County deputies responded to a scene on College Avenue, in Sparta, where a person had been shot and was lying in the street. When deputies arrived, Robert May III, age 39, of Sparta, was found dead.

Agents and deputies are actively investigating leads. If anyone has information, they are encouraged to contact law enforcement. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app, or the or the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 706-444-6471.