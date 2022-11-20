SmileDirectClub Launches Innovative SmileMaker Platform in Global First

/EIN News/ -- Smile-Changing AI Technology Offers View of New Smiles Through Mobile Devices



SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced the launch of its innovative SmileMaker Platform, making it easier than ever for consumers to get a smile they love.

The new platform launches in Australia today and will soon expand into the United States, followed by other international markets.

“Australia is vital to our global business, and the right market to launch this leading-edge AI technology,” said David Cran, VP International, SmileDirectClub. “The decision to launch SmileMaker Platform here first is a strategic one; we already have significant presence and market awareness in Australia, with a customer base that is hungry for technological advances in virtual care. We look forward to introducing more innovations around the globe that can improve the customer experience, better assist dentists, and increase access to oral care while keeping the costs of that care within reach for everyone.”

The first-generation SmileMaker Platform is available through the free SmileDirectClub App and leverages advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to show consumers their potential smile transformation within minutes. Consumers can download the SmileDirectClub App, which is compatible with Apple devices and coming soon to Android devices, and capture a 3D scan of their teeth, bite and alignment using their phone’s camera. This technology is an industry first, upgrading current 2D remote scanning options and introducing real-time AI to capture a 3D view of the teeth.

Just minutes after the 3D scan, consumers receive their “Custom Smile Plan” showing their potential new smile, along with an estimated time frame to achieve results, leveraging the Company’s treatment planning data from creating more than 1.8 million smiles. The SmileMaker Platform is part of the Company’s growing AI capabilities within its innovation portfolio, helping SmileDirectClub transform the oral care industry by making teeth straightening more accessible, convenient, and affordable.

Following receipt of a Custom Smile Plan, customers will be prompted to provide further high-definition scans through the dentist-prescribed at-home impression kit or at a local SmileShop location. This information is uploaded into SmileDirectClub’s virtual care platform for review by an Australian registered dentist or orthodontist, along with the other information collected from customers, to determine candidacy for clear aligner therapy. Once approved, customers will be provided with a final treatment plan, their “Smile Prescription,” to start their official smile journey.

“SmileMaker Platform puts game-changing technology in the palm of consumers' hands, and this is just the beginning of what AI can do for the dental profession,” said Dr Jeffrey Sulitzer, Chief Clinical Officer. "We revolutionised the industry with our virtual care model and will do so again with AI that improves the customer experience and better assists our affiliated network of dentists and orthodontists so they can focus on what they do best: provide quality care for their patients.”

Consumers in Australia can go to the Apple App Store today and begin their smile journey. Android users in Australia will be able to access the App soon.

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies, enabling care to more than 1.8 million customers around the world.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.au.

