NA Chairman appreciates Cambodian Prime Minister's contribution to bilateral ties

VIETNAM, November 20 - HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ spoke highly of the important contributions made by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen to the development of the good relations between the two countries during their meeting in Phnom Penh on Sunday.

NA Chairman Huệ proposed the Cambodian Government leader continue directing to promote the friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, including cooperation in national defence and security, border, trade, investment, education and training, tourism as well as people-to-people exchanges.

The Vietnamese top legislator congratulated Cambodia on positive results in its capacity as ASEAN Chair 2022 and the success of the recent 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits. He believed that Cambodia will successfully hold the 43rd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43).

He expressed delight at the strong development of Cambodia, particularly in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, stabilising social security and economic recovery.

Cambodian PM Hun Sen said the Vietnamese NA Chairman's visit would contribute to strengthening the friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries and prove Việt Nam's strong support for Cambodia's role as ASEAN and AIPA Chair in 2022.

He expressed his impressions of the great achievements made by Việt Nam in recent years, especially in economic recovery and development after COVID-19.

He appreciated the results of talks between NA Chairman Huệ and the President of the National Assembly of Cambodia Samdech Heng Samrin and of the meeting between NA Chairman Huệ and Cambodian Senate President Samdech Say Chhum. PM Hun Sen said he wished that the two legislative bodies would continue enhancing cooperation in information exchanges and experience sharing.

PM Hun Sen expressed his delight at the positive growth of two-way trade turnover in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Discussing international issues, NA Chairman Huệ and PM Hun Sen agreed that amid the unpredictable changes in global economic and political situations, the two countries need to promote solidarity, political trust and economic cooperation.

They also confirmed the central role of ASEAN in the regional security structure and heightened ASEAN's principles about the East Sea issues.

Earlier the same day, NA Chairman Huệ met Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Men Sam An, who is also Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party and Chairwoman of the Cambodia - Việt Nam Friendship Association.

NA Chairman Huệ paid a courtesy call to the King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni in Phnom Penh on Saturday. Chairman Huệ expressed his honour to pay the official visit to Cambodia on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties, which is concurrent with the 100th birth anniversary of the late King Norodom Sihanouk. — VNS