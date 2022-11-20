Wray Johnson Named Cloud & Platform Services Practice Lead at INCATech

Woman-Owned Small Business promotes award-winning thought leader to support growing cloud business among government clients

RESTON, Va., Nov. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wray Johnson, formerly Senior GIS Architect, has been promoted to Practice Lead for INCATech's Cloud and Platform Services. Johnson is an award-winning, innovative, and passionate problem-solver with over 35 years of software development experience. As Practice Lead, Johnson will spearhead INCATech's cloud and platform solutions, including:

Developing secure Cloud Native designs for critical missions

Collaborating with intelligence, defense, and civil customers to future proof their architecture and pipelines

Building partnerships with cloud providers and government contracting teammates

Mentoring INCATech's cloud staff to support their professional growth and abilities

Johnson's prowess has already proven instrumental in developing a custom, cloud-based information management system for the Joint Personnel Recovery Agency (JPRA). He has earned a reputation among JPRA stakeholders for listening to their challenges, road-mapping a way forward, and providing "a sense of comfort that we are developing the project 'the right way.'"

Johnson's accomplishments include a co-patent on software design; co-authored papers on critical infrastructure interdependency modeling, analysis, and simulations; and helping a program of record win the prestigious "David Packard Excellence in Acquisition Award."

About INCATech

INCATech is a 100% woman-owned small business that guides customers in adopting and leveraging innovative technology to achieve their missions. As a people powered company, INCATech provides opportunities to meet career goals while supporting missions that matter.

