Wray Johnson Named Cloud & Platform Services Practice Lead at INCATech
Woman-Owned Small Business promotes award-winning thought leader to support growing cloud business among government clients
RESTON, Va., Nov. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wray Johnson, formerly Senior GIS Architect, has been promoted to Practice Lead for INCATech's Cloud and Platform Services. Johnson is an award-winning, innovative, and passionate problem-solver with over 35 years of software development experience. As Practice Lead, Johnson will spearhead INCATech's cloud and platform solutions, including:
- Developing secure Cloud Native designs for critical missions
- Collaborating with intelligence, defense, and civil customers to future proof their architecture and pipelines
- Building partnerships with cloud providers and government contracting teammates
- Mentoring INCATech's cloud staff to support their professional growth and abilities
Johnson's prowess has already proven instrumental in developing a custom, cloud-based information management system for the Joint Personnel Recovery Agency (JPRA). He has earned a reputation among JPRA stakeholders for listening to their challenges, road-mapping a way forward, and providing "a sense of comfort that we are developing the project 'the right way.'"
Johnson's accomplishments include a co-patent on software design; co-authored papers on critical infrastructure interdependency modeling, analysis, and simulations; and helping a program of record win the prestigious "David Packard Excellence in Acquisition Award."
About INCATech
INCATech is a 100% woman-owned small business that guides customers in adopting and leveraging innovative technology to achieve their missions. As a people powered company, INCATech provides opportunities to meet career goals while supporting missions that matter.
