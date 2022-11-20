Deputy Secretary Sherman to Host the State Department’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Reception for the Diplomatic Corps

As the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team begins competing in the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will host a reception for the Diplomatic Corps during the U.S.-Wales match on Monday, November 21, 2022, beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST in the Benjamin Franklin Room at the State Department. Deputy Secretary Sherman’s remarks will highlight the power of sports to bring people and nations together, lift up marginalized communities, and advance the principles of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility.

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s remarks will be livestreamed on www.state.gov and www.YouTube.com/statedept beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST.