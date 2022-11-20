Vietnam treasures friendship with Cambodia: NA Chairman

VIETNAM, November 20 -

PHNOM PENH — Việt Nam always treasures and stays determined to consolidate the fine neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive, long-term and sustainable cooperation with Cambodia, said National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

Paying a courtesy call to King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni in Phnom Penh on November 19, Chairman Huệ expressed his honour to pay the official visit to Cambodia on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties, which is concurrent with the 100th birth anniversary of late King Norodom Sihanouk.

He said the Vietnamese leaders and people are always grateful to and appreciate the profound sentiments and invaluable support that late King Sihanouk, King Sihamoni and generations of Cambodian leaders and people have provided for the Vietnamese people during the past struggle for national liberation as well as the current national construction and development.

Speaking highly of Cambodia’s achievements under the sound rule of King Sihamoni, the Vietnamese guest wished that the King would continue supporting the strong, substantive and effective development of bilateral friendship and cooperation.

Sihamoni, for his part, said high-ranking Cambodian leaders, including he and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, together with the Vietnamese leaders, always strive to continue intensifying the fraternal friendship and solidarity in all areas for the common interests of the two countries and their people as well as for the sake of peace, stability and development in the world.

He expressed gratitude to Việt Nam for helping Cambodia in the resistance war against imperialists and the escape from the genocidal regime.

The host affirmed that he would work with the Queen Mother to further foster bilateral friendship and solidarity.

On the occasion, Chairman Huệ reiterated President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc’s invitation to the King to visit Việt Nam in appropriate time next year. The King thanked and accepted the invitation with pleasure.

The same day, the Vietnamese NA also paid a call on Queen Mother Monineath Sihanouk. — VNS