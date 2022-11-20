Party General Secretary meets Hà Nội voters

VIETNAM, November 20 - HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and a delegation of Hà Nội deputies met voters of Ba Đình, Đống Đa, and Hai Bà Trưng districts in the capital city on Saturday to report the outcomes of the 15th National Assembly’s recently-concluded fourth session and listen to their opinions about issues of concern.

The meeting was held both online and in-person.

After listening to reports, a majority of voters agreed that under the sound and timely leadership of the Party, appropriate policies and effective supervision of the National Assembly, drastic direction of the Government, close collaboration between ministries and agencies and involvement of the entire political system, Việt Nam has accomplished socio-economic development tasks this year.

They agreed with the Party’s consistent policy of upholding the strength of great national unity, showing trust of officials, Party members, voters and people in the Party, State and regime.

Voters also hailed that the Q&A sessions at the fourth sitting had taken place in a serious, democratic and scientific manner. Ministers answered questions frankly, meeting legitimate interests of voters and people.

Expressing delight at the success of the Party chief’s recent trip to China, they said the visit has further deepened the friendship between the two countries and heightened Việt Nam’s role in the international arena.

They suggested the Party, State and Central Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena better fight corruption from the early without any forbidden zone or exception.

They also called for attention to several important areas such as fighting COVID-19, ensuring the supply of medicines and medical equipment, improving medical capacity, stepping up transition to new growth model and digital economy, and improving the quality of drafting bills.

Between now and the year’s end, they said it is necessary to ensure the supply of necessities, particularly food and petrol.

Party chief Trọng, for his part, asked Hà Nội to take the lead in the fight against corruption.

He wished that voters and people would form a power of the whole Party and people to combat corruption, which he deemed an “internal invasion". — VNS