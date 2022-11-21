New York Flagship Store holds Celebration as British Footwear Brand ‘Harrys of London’ Rebranded as ‘Harrys London’
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Flagship Store, Creative Director Graeme Fidler and well-wishers hosted by Peter Davis of Avenue Magazine came together to celebrate contemporary British footwear and accessories brand Harrys of London which has been rebranded and renamed Harrys London.
The change comes after the revolutionary men’s shoe brand has expanded globally, following the opening of their New York City flagship store, which opened in 2019 at 463 Park Avenue (Park Ave. & 57th St.), and the introduction of their new creative director, Graeme Fidler, in 2021.
The new rebranding aims to make the brand’s name and logo more easily accessible across shops, shoes and social media. The new, simplified logo of the brand is also in line with the new rename, adding a modern touch to the historic shoe brand that has been in steady business since 2001.
Notable Attendees included: Graeme Fidler, Clo Cohen, Peter Davis, Menswear Influencer Bryan Griffin, Steven Beltrami, Naomi Lawson, Stylist Nolan Meader, Sydney Sadick, Romy Chan, Menswear Stylist Chiun Kai Shih, Designer Peter Som, Nadja Sayej, George Wayne, James Reginato, Interior Designer Philip Gorivan, Patrick Moxey, Mike Carver, Naeem Delbridge, Byrdie Bell, Scott Buccheit, Christian Leone, Emma Snowden-Jones, Jaerez.
Harrys London New Creative Director: Graeme Fidler
Graeme Fidler is the brand’s new consulting creative director, as of 2021. Harrys London appointed their new creative director Graeme Fidler who aims to add more comfort and practicality to the stylish shoes
Fidler is a graduate of Northumbria University. He trained as a designer in the north-east of England, and worked at several companies, including Polo Ralph Lauren in New York, and worked as the design director at Aquascutum, and the creative director at Bally. He launched a menswear brand called Several in 2014 and worked on the Aspen Ski School collaboration with executive Read Worth.
Fidler’s first collection is Harrys London’s Autumn/Winter 2022 collection.
“Harrys of London is headed in a new direction, and we are excited that Graeme will lead this growth and revitalized vision for the brand,” said Charles S. Cohen, Harrys’ chairman, in a statement.
A Celebrity Favorite | Who Wears Harrys London?
Harrys London has already amassed a discreet following of celebrity clients comfortably fitted in their pair of “the shoe that feels like a sneaker.” They have been seen on the feet of Oscar and Grammy award-winning musicians and actors, including:
• British award-winning actor Ralph Fiennes
• Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen
• Nicholas Hoult, star of Hulu’s The Great
• Rapper Common
• 14-time Grand Slam Tennis champion Novak Djokovic
• Emmy award-winner Riz Ahmed
• Screen Actors Guild Award-winner Joseph Fiennes
• Brit Award-winner Tinie Tempah
• Others include Jason Statham, Michael Sheen, Richard E. Grant, David Harewood, Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, David Gandy, and Director Ridley Scott.
For more information about Harrys of London, please visit www.harrysoflondon.com.
Harrys London | 463 Park Avenue, New York City, New York 10022
