Submit Release
News Search

There were 172 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,388 in the last 365 days.

Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY), Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE), and SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR)

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Natera, Inc. NTRA

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Natera alleging that Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test was not reliable and resulted in high rates of false positives; (ii) its Prospera test did not have superior precision compared to competing tests; (iii) as a result of Defendants' false and misleading claims about Natera's technology, the Company was exposed to substantial legal and regulatory risks; (iv) Natera relied upon deceptive sales and billing practices to drive its revenue growth; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Natera investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Butterfly Network, Inc. BFLY

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Butterfly Network alleging that the Company's Proxy Statement in connection with its merger with Longview was negligently prepared, and as a result contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading. Additionally, the complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Butterfly had overstated its post-Merger business and financial prospects; (ii) notwithstanding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Butterfly's financial projections failed to take into account the pandemic's broad consequences, which included healthcare logistical challenges, and medical personnel fatigue; (iii) accordingly, Butterfly's gross margin levels and revenue projections were less sustainable than the Company had represented; (iv) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Butterfly's business and financial condition; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a Butterfly Network investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. PLSE

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Pulse Biosciences alleging that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (i) that the Company's IDE study evaluating the use of the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia lesions failed to meet its primary endpoints; (ii) that, as a result, there was a substantial risk that the FDA would reject Pulse's 510(k) submission seeking to expand the label for the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia lesions; and (iii) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Pulse Biosciences investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

SunPower Corporation SPWR

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of SunPower alleging that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (i) that certain connectors used by SunPower suffered from cracking issues; (ii) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur costs to remediate the faulty connectors; (iii) that, as a result of the foregoing, SunPower's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a SunPower investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: jml@jlclasslaw.com


You just read:

Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY), Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE), and SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.