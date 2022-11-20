Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), CorMedix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD), First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), and Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Okta alleging that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Okta had inadequate cybersecurity controls; (ii) as a result, Okta’s systems were vulnerable to data breaches; (iii) Okta ultimately did experience a data breach caused by a hacking group, which potentially affected hundreds of Okta customers; (iv) Okta initially did not disclose and subsequently downplayed the severity of the data breach; (v) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on Okta’s business, financial condition, and reputation; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

CorMedix, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CRMD)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of CorMedix alleging that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants made material misrepresentations and/or failed to disclose that: (i) deficiencies existed with respect to DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; (ii) in light of the foregoing deficiencies, the FDA was unlikely to approve the DefenCath NDA for CRBSIs in its present form; (iii) Defendants had downplayed the true scope of the deficiencies with DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of First Solar alleging that Defendants made repeated misrepresentations to investors regarding the development of its newest Series 6 solar module, the cost per unit it could achieve with that module, and the impact the changeover to this new product would have on the viability of its other business segments. As a result of Defendants’ alleged misrepresentations, First Solar common stock traded at artificially inflated prices.

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Bright Health alleging that the documents in connection with the Company’s initial public offering (the “Offering Documents”) were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Bright Health had overstated its post-IPO business and financial prospects; (ii) the Company was ill-equipped to handle the impact of COVID-19-related costs; (iii) the Company was experiencing a decline in premium revenue because of a failure to capture risk adjustment on newly added lives; (iv) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Bright Health's business and financial condition; and (v) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

If you are a Bright Health investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

