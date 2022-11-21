Fructooligosaccharides Market to reach over USD 6.47 billion by the year 2030-InsightAce Analytic

Global Fructooligosaccharides Market info Global Fructooligosaccharides Market seg

Global fructooligosaccharides Market is estimated to reach over USD 6.47 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.55% during the forecast period

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Fructooligosaccharide Market (By Source (Sucrose And Inulin), Form (Solid And Liquid) And Application (Infant Formulations, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements, And Pharmaceuticals))- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2030"

Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) are oligosaccharide fructans that exist naturally and function as sweeteners with sweetness levels one-third to half those of commercial sugar. Fructooligosaccharides are an important component of infant formula because they stimulate immune responses and promote intestinal health in babies. The growing use of artificial baby formula in place of mother's milk has increased demand for short-chain fructooligosaccharides in infant food applications. However, the high cost of enzymes required for the production process raises the cost of the end product, limiting market penetration. The growing knowledge of FOS's health benefits has been a fundamental driver of the FOS market. This involves stimulating the growth of lactobacilli and bifidobacteria, which create short-chain fatty acids, reducing mucosal atrophy and preventing colon injury. Replacing FOS with typical sweeteners such as aspartame, sucralose, and xylitol has additional health benefits such as weight loss prevention; it also lowers cholesterol, triglyceride, and phospholipid levels, boosting mineral absorption such as calcium and magnesium. Increasing study into the health advantages of FOS has resulted in government support for the sector. This tendency will continue as lifestyle-related illnesses become a growing global problem. More government relaxations are also expected.

Prominent Players in the Fructooligosaccharides Market:

• CJ Cheiljedang Corp.

• Beneo

• Ingredion

• Cosucra

• Quantum Hi-Tech Merchandising Pvt. Ltd.

• Meiji Food Materia Co., Ltd.

• Tata Sons Private Limited

• Sensus, a Xylem brand

• Cargill, Incorporated

• Jarrow Formulas, Inc

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Market Growth is expected to accelerate throughout the forecast period due to increased strategy adoption by key players. The actions done by industry participants are assisting the sector's growth. Among the noteworthy initiatives is the emphasis on R&D activity. Demand for fructooligosaccharides (FOS) is expected to climb fast over the forecast period due to increased customer awareness of the commodity and a better understanding of its functions. Lifestyle changes, combined with an increase in health concerns, are expected to drive market expansion. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness of chronic disorders such as rickets and diabetes will likely boost product demand in the coming years.

Challenges:

The high cost of FOS synthesis is the primary factor limiting the expansion of the fructooligosaccharide market. Production expenses have risen due to the existing process's low yield. Manufacturers are investing in R&D projects and researching more productive production processes to generate more enzymes. These difficulties are expected to hamper market progress during the forecast timeframe. Furthermore, the severe restrictions and legislation governing the number of fructooligosaccharides in food and baby formulae are projected to limit the market growth.

Regional Trends:

The Europe market is anticipated to register a major market share and grow at a high CAGR shortly. Many infant formula producers and the expanding demand for baby food in Europe support the market expansion and are predicted to boost industry growth. Besides, Asia Pacific had a substantial share in the fructooligosaccharides Market. Rising demand for baby food, combined with numerous infant formula manufacturers in the region, is expected to boost industry growth over the next eight years. Growing concern about aging, heart health, weight management, gut health, and immune function is expected to boost product demand over the next eight years.

Recent Developments:

• In June 2020- Galam, announced two new scFOS production plants in Israel and Spain for a USD 20 million investment. The Israeli facility would specialize in powder scFOS production and ship it internationally, whilst the Spanish plant would focus on liquid scFOS production for the European market.

Segmentation of Fructooligosaccharides Market-

By Source

• Sucrose

• Inulin

By Form

• Solid

• Liquid

By Application

• Infant Formulations

• Food & beverages

• Animal feed

• Dietary supplements

• Pharmaceuticals

By Region-

