Liver Disease Management Market to reach over USD 39.62 billion by the year 2030- InsightAce Analytic

Global liver disease management market is estimated to reach over USD 39.62 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period.

Key Players in the Liver Disease Management Market: Abbott, AbbVie, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Astellas Pharma, Lilly, Merck & Co., Pfizer, Novartis AG” — Insightace Analytic

Insight Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Liver Disease Management Market (By Diagnosis (Endoscopy, Imaging, Biopsy, And Others.), Treatment (Anti-Viral Drugs, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy and Others) And End-Use (Clinics, Hospitals, Diagnostics Laboratories and Others))- Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2030"

Liver disease is a broad phrase that encompasses all potential issues that cause the liver to fail in its intended function. Hepatitis, cirrhosis, liver cancer, and liver abscess are the different types of liver illnesses (collection of pus). A significant increase in government and non-government awareness campaigns to treat liver problems is a key driver driving the growth of the worldwide liver disease treatment market. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of liver illnesses, particularly in Latin American and Middle Eastern countries, is expected to open up attractive prospects for market expansion throughout the forecast period. However, the high costs associated with developing medications used to treat liver disease are expected to impede the market growth. Growing government awareness campaigns are expected to impact the global liver disease treatment market significantly. The increased prevalence of liver disorders and unmet clinical demands for liver disease are some of the key reasons driving the treatment market for liver disease. A broad breadth of clinical research for improving existing lines of treatment and developing new therapies for liver illnesses is broadening the market's growth horizon. However, limited drug availability and high drug investment costs, particularly in developing countries, may hinder the expansion of the liver disease treatment market.

Prominent Players in the Liver Disease Management Market:

Abbott

AbbVie Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Lilly

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Unhealthy food, demanding careers and personal lives resulting in high-stress levels, and unpredictable sleep patterns are some of the primary factors contributing to the growth in the frequency of liver illnesses. Another important factor driving the growth of the liver disease treatment market is the rise in overweight people, which increases the risk of liver disease. Another factor driving the growth of the liver disease treatment market is the increasing frequency of liver disorders caused by the side effects of medications such as acetaminophen.

Challenges:

The requirement for significant investment in developing liver disease treatment pharmaceuticals may limit the expansion of the global liver disease treatment market during the analyzed period. Furthermore, rigorous government policies by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), also adverse effects connected with medicines, are some of the factors impeding the worldwide market growth. Aside from that, medication side effects that raise worries about the product are another issue limiting the liver disease treatment industry.

Regional Trends:

The North American region is expected to register a significant share of the market. One of the primary factors driving the industry's growth is the rapidly expanding need for advanced and new liver disease therapies. One of the key elements driving this growth could be the increasing frequency of NAFLD and hepatitis, a lack of competence, and the region's poor healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, the region's aging population, combined with major increases in overweight and obesity rates, is increasing the risk of liver disease, which is projected to drive demand for liver disease treatment in the region. Besides, Asia Pacific had a significant share in the liver disease management market. Some key drivers are propelling the market. The massive increase in alcohol consumption, as well as the usage of illegal drugs, are some of the key reasons driving the liver disease market expansion.

Recent Developments:

• In March 2021, Boston Scientific represented positive data from the TARGET study of the TheraSphere Y-90 Glass Microspheres in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a common type of primary liver cancer. TheraSphere is a type of radioembolization that consists of millions of microscopic glass beads containing radioactive yttrium (Y-90).

• In Sept 2019, AbbVie announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted approval for MAVYRET® (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir) to shorten the once-daily treatment duration from 12 to 8 weeks in treatment-naïve, compensated cirrhotic, chronic hepatitis C (HCV) patients across all genotypes (GT1-6).

Segmentation of Liver Disease Management Market-

By Diagnosis

• Endoscopy

• Imaging

• Biopsy

• Others

By Treatment

• Anti-Viral Drugs

• Targeted Therapy

• Chemotherapy

• Others

By End-Use

• Clinics

• Hospitals

• Diagnostics Laboratories

• Others

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

