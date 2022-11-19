MIGHTY BLISS Electric Heating Pad recall announced

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The product liability lawyers at the Law Offices of Jason Turchin are now pursuing injury claims on behalf of a victim of the recently recalled MIGHTY BLISS Electric Heating Pad. Amazon recently sent a notice to purchasers of the possible heating pad injury concern acknowledging a potential defect. If you were injured by a MIGHTY BLISS Electric Heating Pad, you could qualify for compensation.

According to the recall notice, the manufacturer of the MIGHTY BLISS Electric Heating Pad, Whele LLC, warns users that use of this product may lead to burns, mild shocks, or rashes/irritation. It further advised that it received 286 complaints between July 2021 to September 2022 related to the product overheating, sparking, burning, or presenting other electrical problems. 31 of these complaints reported injuries such as mild shocks, burns, and rashes or irritation.

Product Liability For Heating Pad Burns

Many states have product liability laws to protect consumers from defective products. "Our product liability law firm is already handling a case against Mighty Bliss for burns caused by an allegedly defective heating pad," said Product Liability Attorney Jason Turchin. He adds, "When a product hurts someone, the company should take responsibility by removing the product from the market and compensating all purchasers immediately, including any victims injured by the defective product."

Victims injured by a defective product may be entitled to compensation for any medical treatment, scar treatment, and both past and future pain and suffering. Turchin says, "Our product liability attorneys have handled hundreds of product defect cases around the country. One injury is one too many."

About the Law Offices of Jason Turchin

The product liability lawyers at the Law Offices of Jason Turchin have handled hundreds of product defect injury claims. Jason Turchin has handled more than 6,500 accident and injury cases throughout the US. He is co-lead counsel in a class action lawsuit filed against Sunbeam Products, and has handled various national product liability claims involving pressure cooker explosion injuries, Takata airbag shrapnel injury claims, One Wheel injury claims, and various other automotive, medical device, pharmaceutical and consumer product liability cases.

