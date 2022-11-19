Sarita Phogat, Somnath Bharti, Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party, MCD Elections, MCD, Green Park

Sarita Phogat - A torchbearer for Women in Green Park has been declared a candidate for MCD Elections

GREEN PARK, DELHI, INDIA, November 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delhi MCD elections have been announced, and the nomination filling process was completed on 14 November. The municipal election is scheduled to be held in Delhi on 4 December 2022 to elect 250 Municipal Corporation of Delhi councilors. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 7 December 2022.

All the parties are trying hard to perform their best. However, the limelight has been taken away by the list of candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party, with 13 female candidates contesting for General Seats, which is quite a rare occurrence. They have given more than 50 percent of tickets to females.

Sarita Phogat from Ward Number 150 Green Park is a candidate contesting for the General Seat. She has been associated with AAP from the beginning. Since the onset of the Aam Aadmi Party, Mrs. Sarita has focused on the local issues at hand, especially the ones pestering the general public, their fundamental needs, not luxuries. She, over time, has become a very well-respected, known, and credible name in her vicinity. Mrs. Phogat has been raising the voice of the public. She has been playing an essential role in addressal of the concerns of the localities. She has promised the people from Green Park that no matter what, she will take their livelihood to new heights and ensure Green Park becomes a pearl among the elite.

An Aam Aadmi Party MLA and former Law Minister - Sh. Somnath Bharti said, "Delhi MCD has a total budget of approx 14000 cr, Which is more than 4 States and Union territories. AAP will use that budget with an honest agenda for development." Mr. Bharti further added that these elections are for the local issues of Roads, Drainage Systems, Water logging, and Garbage on roads.

Mrs. Sarita is a well-known face for every household in her ward. She has also worked as Ward President of AAP. Her hard work as a party worker was rewarded with a ticket from AAP.

Sh. Somnath Bharti is the present MLA from Malviya Nagar. He has been working tirelessly to ensure multi-faceted development, and the people in his constituency are blissful. Since Sarita Phogat is his trusted ally and considering that the people of Green Park have been extremely satisfied rather overwhelmed with his performance, this MCD Election certainly does seem to be an easy feat for her with the support of Sh. Somnath Bharti.

Mrs. Phogat has been endlessly praised for her activism, being a strong voice against corruption, an eminent female supporter fighting for women's rights, and a familiar face in all social circles and associations. She has been hitting hard on local issues in her speeches voicing support for implementing the already successful development framework and working model cited by Chief Minister Sh. Arvind Kejriwal for Delhi residents enforcing and committing - free electricity, free water, free transport for women, marshalls in the bus for the security of female passengers, free education, mohalla clinics, and many more.

She has actively raised issues of the poor condition of MCD parks, MCD run schools and has promised that if she gets elected, would proactively improve the condition of roads, drainage systems, and schools run by MCD in her ward.

