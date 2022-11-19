President pays courtesy call to Thai King

VIETNAM, November 19 - BANGKOK — Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and his spouse on November 18 paid a courtesy call to Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida, as part of the State leader’s official visit to Thailand and attendance in the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Week.

Welcoming President Phúc, the King congratulated Việt Nam on its post-COVID-19 socio-economic development and recovery.

For his part, the Vietnamese leader said he is impressed by Thailand’s growth after the pandemic and believes that under the wise reign of the King and the efforts of the Royal Government and people, the nation will thrive further and increase its role in the regional and global arenas.

He thanked the Thai royal family for sponsoring projects in Việt Nam in the fields of education and community development based on the late King Rama’s sufficient economic philosophy. These projects have helped rural people tackle difficulties and improve their lives, Phúc said.

The President hoped the Thai King and Government to continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community and support the development of Việt Nam’s culture in the country as a basis for stronger mutual understanding and people-to-people exchange between the nations.

The King affirmed the royal family will pay further attention to implementing cooperation projects, and supporting Việt Nam and the Vietnamese community in Thailand, contributing to the growth of the bilateral friendship and cooperation.

On the occasion, Phúc invited the King and Queen to visit Việt Nam at an appropriate time in the future. — VNS