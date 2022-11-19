Submit Release
News Search

There were 206 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,328 in the last 365 days.

President pays courtesy call to Thai King

VIETNAM, November 19 - BANGKOK — Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and his spouse on November 18 paid a courtesy call to Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida, as part of the State leader’s official visit to Thailand and attendance in the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Week.

Welcoming President Phúc, the King congratulated Việt Nam on its post-COVID-19 socio-economic development and recovery.

For his part, the Vietnamese leader said he is impressed by Thailand’s growth after the pandemic and believes that under the wise reign of the King and the efforts of the Royal Government and people, the nation will thrive further and increase its role in the regional and global arenas.

He thanked the Thai royal family for sponsoring projects in Việt Nam in the fields of education and community development based on the late King Rama’s sufficient economic philosophy. These projects have helped rural people tackle difficulties and improve their lives, Phúc said.

The President hoped the Thai King and Government to continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community and support the development of Việt Nam’s culture in the country as a basis for stronger mutual understanding and people-to-people exchange between the nations.

The King affirmed the royal family will pay further attention to implementing cooperation projects, and supporting Việt Nam and the Vietnamese community in Thailand, contributing to the growth of the bilateral friendship and cooperation.

On the occasion, Phúc invited the King and Queen to visit Việt Nam at an appropriate time in the future. — VNS

You just read:

President pays courtesy call to Thai King

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.