Weed And Whiskey News host J-Man announces The Sounds Of Deep Ellum album Available In 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- The DEEP ELLUM 100, a Texas-based company specializing in helping artists, musicians, and service workers to accomplish their dreams, today, announced an upcoming album in celebration of Deep Ellum’s 150th anniversary, set to come up in 2023 with the launch of an album titled "The Sounds of Deep Ellum."
Deep Ellum 100 was founded by Gianna Madrini at the beginning of the 2020 pandemic with the primary goal of supporting creatives and small businesses. Her efforts have allowed for thousands of dollars to be granted to artists, musicians, and service workers in Deep Ellum.
In an interview with Gianna Madrini, Jerry “J-Man” Joyner stated, "Gianna Madrini has been instrumental in preserving and promoting the Deep Ellum neighbourhood. Deep Ellum is a hotbed of culture in Dallas, and only a few places around the country can match the rich history and musical legacy that has emerged from the Deep Ellum neighbourhood.”
Deep Ellum's roots can be traced to the late 1800s by formerly enslaved African-Аmericans and European and Jewish merchants. As a result, the neighbourhood became the first "free zone" where races converged in the area for entertainment and commerce. Since then, it has grown into a diverse community with over 450 small businesses and is well-known for its live music venues, murals, restaurants, bars, and much more.
Madrini has engaged a series of writers, artists, and the lead singer of Aztec Milk Temple, Scott Tucker, to help with the media campaign to promote the album to individuals and many of the small businesses in the community.
About Gianna Madrini
Gianna Madrini is a fashion editor, writer, producer, and longtime resident of the Deep Ellum neighbourhood. She has served as a neighbourhood advocate for many years and founded the Deep Ellum Residents Council, a sister organization to the Downtown Residents Council. She is a former member of the Deep Ellum Foundation and past president of the Deep Ellum Association.
