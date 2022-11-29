Global Green Business Award Winning Women-Owned Company Has Stocking Stuffer Solution for Health Conscious Parents
Discover the Features and Benefits of Unicorn Breathing Mask's ASTM F3502 High-Performance Mask, USA women-owned based in San Diego
Introducing Unicorn Breathing Mask's ASTM F3502 Swiftie Edition Face Mask for Taylor Swift fans, stay safe and stylish!
Trendy Stocking Stuffers for Kids and Teens
With parents looking for 2022's trendy stocking stuffers and meaningful gifts for teens and kids they can turn to unique "Swiftie" gift ideas that have Taylor Swift mega fans buzzing. As some of the biggest heavy hitters in the music business (ahem Taylor Swift) are gearing up for 2023 sold-out stadium tours, with concertgoer counts up to 100,000 per stadium, concerned parents have health and safety top of mind.
— Unicorn Breathing Mask Founder, Kimberly Sky
Parents can find that unique trending stocking stuff that appeals to their fashionistas and still gets the job done. "This year we wanted to create an extra special, meaningful gift for fellow Swifties in honor of Taylor Swift's upcoming highly anticipated Eras Tour," remarked proud Swiftie and Unicorn Breathing Mask Founder, Kimberly Sky.
The Unicorn Breathing Mask Swiftie Edition was inspired by love and admiration of the beloved musical icon, honoring her past 18 years of magical melodies and inspiring lyrics. Taylor Swift's lyrics frequently feature references to nature and she has been a proud environmental activist, calling for global clean water access and endangered wildlife protection.
In a 2020 interview with Variety, Swift referred to climate change as one of the "horrific situations" plaguing our world. As fellow environmental activists and Winner of the 2021 Global Green Business Award, Unicorn Mask's women-owned business is committed to ending the reliance on disposable, environmentally harmful melt-blown masks, and has created a Sustainable and Reusable mask alternative that is both CDC and ASTM F3502-approved, and features safe and non-toxic Made in New Zealand Nanotechnology.
Unicorn Breathing Mask features sustainable, sonic-spinning nanotechnology from New Zealand with zero antibacterial additives, graphene oxide, carbon, activated charcoal or other heavy metals discovered in disposable masks, with 15 miles of electrospun nanofiber matrix thousands of times thinner than a human hair present in each filter. The continuous 15-mile nanofiber prevents fiber-shedding that commonly occurs with disposable masks.
Unicorn Breathing Mask's replaceable nanofiber filters have superior USA lab-tested breathability (a low 5.9mm h20, as opposed to N95's approx 35mm h20 rating, more than double the maximum breathability resistance allowed under the new ASTM F3502 standard), with ideal moisture transfer for exceptional thermal comfort. Unicorn Breathing Mask's Milano Italian designers went above and beyond to address the common complaints of mask-wearing, ensuring no foggy glasses, zero ear chafing with non-elastic adjustable soft cloth ear loops, and no more painful maskne due to high thread count 100% GOTS Certified Organic Cotton inner layers. What stands the Unicorn mask apart is its plant-dyed spandex chin wrap, and 7 custom sizes ranging from child to adult, greatly reducing gaps/leakage for a tight seal.
"We are extremely grateful for what our small, woman-owned USA-based company has achieved over the past three years and are excited to be a significant part of the solution, as climate change and natural disasters continue to wreak havoc and mask-wearing makes a comeback," said Founder, Kimberly Sky. "We hope fellow Swifties will choose style and safety during Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras Tour, and offer up our new protection mask design that features an oversized embroidered hot pink heart, with a healthy dose of swiftie swag."
Unicorn Breathing Mask is extending their Black Friday Deal to December 4th to help parents on a budget looking for gifts under $30.
Stay Healthy and Strong and Keep Masking On!
