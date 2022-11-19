Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market records a Y-O-Y growth of 5.6%, Predicts by Market.us

Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market

The North American region is expected to be the largest market for intrauterine contraceptive devices, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUDs) are one of the most effective forms of birth control available. IUDs are small, T-shaped devices that are inserted into the uterus by a healthcare provider. IUDs work by preventing sperm from fertilizing an egg. There are two types of IUDs available in the United States: the copper IUD and the hormonal IUD. The copper IUD can be used for up to 12 years, while the hormonal IUD can be used for up to 5 years.

In the United States, the intrauterine contraceptive devices market is forecast to grow at a compound annual rate of 5.6% from 2020 to 2025, driven by the declining birth rate and the aging population of women in their reproductive years.

The IUD is a long-acting, reversible form of contraception that is highly effective in preventing pregnancy. IUDs are small, T-shaped devices that are inserted into the uterus by a healthcare provider. IUDs work by creating a barrier that prevents sperm from fertilizing an egg or by changing the lining of the uterus so that implantation cannot take place. Grasp more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, download a sample report.

There are two types of IUDs available in the United States: hormonal and copper. Hormonal IUDs release a small amount of progestin, which thickens cervical mucus and prevents sperm from reaching the egg.

The major factors driving the growth of the market are the rising awareness about family planning and the government initiatives taken to promote the use of contraception. However, the high cost of intrauterine devices is restraining the market growth. The North American region is expected to be the largest market for intrauterine contraceptive devices, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The growing number of women opting for long-acting reversible contraception in North America is one of the key factors driving the growth of this market in this region.

Competitive Spectrum - Top Companies leveraging Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market:

Bayer Healthcare AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Actavis PLC

Medicines360

Trimedic Supply Network Ltd

Medisafe Distribution Inc

Pace Pharmaceuticals Inc

DKT International

Melbea AG

Pregna International Limited

Ocon Medical Ltd

SMB Corporation

Mona Lisa N.V

Key Market Segments

Type

Non-hormonal

Hormonal

Inert

Application

T Shapes

V Shapes

Others

Key regions divided during this report:

- The Middle East and Africa Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

- North America Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

- Asia Pacific Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia)

- South America Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

- Europe Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

