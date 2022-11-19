Submit Release
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND CONFERENCE CALL

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund AFB will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Monday, November 21, 2022.  Representatives of the Fund will lead the discussion during the live conference call.

Persons interested in listening to the conference call live should register in advance of the call via the link provided below:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BId63d38ca9a4a439bac90370c2d59ee69

Shortly after you register, you will receive an e-mail with dial-in information and your personal PIN.  Please dial in approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled call time using the information provided.

A written summary of the call will be available on our website, www.abfunds.com, within 24 hours of the call.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a registered closed-end management investment company managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-conference-call-301683251.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

