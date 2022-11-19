iiRcade Adding Five More Classic Arcade Games from IREM

Arcade versions of five games from the 80s and 90s, officially licensed from Tozai, Inc. and Irem Software Engineering, Inc., will soon be added to the iiRcade Store

iiRcade Inc., a premium home arcade console that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in a true arcade style, is pleased to announce that five more arcade games officially licensed by Tozai, Inc. and Irem Software Engineering, Inc. are coming soon to iiRcade.

The five titles that will soon be added to the iiRcade Game Store include: Moon Patrol, R-Type Leo, Vigilante, Ninja Spirit and Major Title 2: Tournament Leader.

Scott Tsumura, Co-Founder of Tozai, Inc., produced Moon Patrol in 1982 while at IREM. "We did not have 3D graphics technology at that time," said Tsumura. "This is the first Arcade game using parallax scrolling, which made the game look like 3D by making each layer side scroll at a different speed. I'm very happy that this game is coming soon to iiRcade!"

"We're huge fans of classic arcade games from IREM and it's great to add even more of their amazing titles to iiRcade," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade.

More details on each game, all of which are arcade versions:



Moon Patrol: Released in the arcades in 1982, driving a moon buggy, the player controls a Luna City police officer that shoots aerial attackers and jumps over obstacles on a horizontally scrolling landscape. Craters, mines, and other obstacles on the ground must be shot or jumped over while fighting off flying UFO attacks from above.

R-Type Leo: A spin-off of the R-Type series and the last R-Type entry to be released in arcades. Released in 1992, the player controls Leo, a space fighter that travels to the man-made mechanical planet Eden and destroy its supercomputer core called Major.

There are six stages total and features gameplay similar to its R-Type series predecessors in this a horizontal-scrolling shooter with constantly-moving formations of enemies.

Vigilante: A 1988 beat 'em up arcade game that's considered as a spiritual sequel to Irem's Kung-Fu Master. The game takes place in New York City where a lone, professional martial artist becomes a vigilante to fight an evil gang called the Skinheads and save a female hostage named Madonna, who was kidnapped by them.

Ninja Spirit: A platformer released in 1988 where the player controls a young ninja named Tsukikage. After he lost his father to a mysterious half-man half-beast creature, Tsukikage's journey takes him through seven stages, varying from woodlands, wastelands, swamps, temples, and cliffs. Each stage begins with the player slashing his way to the end until he confronts a level boss.

Major Title 2: Tournament Leader: An arcade-style golf simulation from 1992 where players can choose to play as one of four golfers (Magician, Power Player, Golf Pro, and Technician). Each golfer possesses a unique skill set that influences the player's ability to make certain types of shots. The game provides a number of classic golf game modes: 1P ~ 4P Stroke Play, 2P ~ 4P Skins Game, and 2P Match Play.

The game release schedule will be announced at a later date for each title.

